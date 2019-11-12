Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Pack On The PDA While Sitting Courtside At Clippers Game

Love is in the air for Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes — and they couldn’t keep themselves from showing it off for thousands of people while attending the L.A. Clippers game on Nov. 11!

Camila Cabello, 22, and Shawn Mendes, 21, have reunited after spending some time apart during the Australian leg of his tour, and they were not shy about flaunting their love during the Los Angeles Clippers game on Nov. 11. The lovebirds sat courtside at the game, and packed on the PDA while paparazzi took photos and fans looked on all around. Not only did the two lock lips during the game, but Camila was also leaning her head on Shawn’s shoulder and playing with his hair throughout the evening. Our hearts cannot handle it!

This night out comes after the pair were forced to spend several weeks apart while Camila promoted her new music around the world and Shawn performed various tour dates in Australia. Camila and Shawn also spent the night together on Nov. 10, while attending pal Julia Michaels’ birthday party. When these two first got together over the summer, critics were convinced that it was just a promotional method for their song, “Senorita,” but clearly, the love has lasted! Camila and Shawn have been friends for years, but now, they’re totally in LOVE, too.

In October, Shawn revealed that his and Camila’s official dating anniversary is July 4. Their steamy music video for “Senorita” came out just days before that, and they’ve been going strong ever since.

the way camila plays with shawn’s hair, i’m so soft pic.twitter.com/bjyaQNejKr — sebastian (@lovingcmila) November 12, 2019

Shawn and Camila at the basketball game today in LA #3 pic.twitter.com/5Ohk5mTt0v — Shawn Mendes Updates (@ShawnM_Updates) November 12, 2019

During the Clippers game, Shawn and Camila were also caught walking through the aisles while holding hands. They sweetly stopped to take selfies with excited fans who asked for photos, too. It looks like it’s shaping up to be quite a romantic holiday season for these lovers!