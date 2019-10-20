Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Squash Split Rumors With Kiss Pic

Fans speculated that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello broke-up after Shawn deleted their hilarious ‘fish’ kissing video off Instagram!

Shawn Mendes, 21, and Camila Cabello, 22, are very much together! The “Senorita” collaborators just squashed any rumors about a break-up with a super-romantic pic posted on Shawn’s Instagram Saturday, Oct. 19. Camila can be seen giving Shawn a kiss on the cheek as the “In My Blood” singer sweetly wraps his arm around his petite girlfriend! Shawn kept the caption simple with a black heart, and tagged the location as New York. While he didn’t share if they were at a particular restaurant or bar, the drink in his right hand suggests the pair were out for a night on the town! Camila immediately commented with four arrow-through-heart emojis — often interpreted to mean “lovestruck” — seemingly confirming everything is good with the pair.

Rumors that the couple called off their romance started brewing after Shawn deleted a hilarious video of them making out on Oct. 15. “We saw some comments on Twitter and stuff about how we kiss like fish,” Shawn explained in the unforgettable video. “We just wanna show you how we really kiss,” he continued, as Camila essentially proceeded to lick Shawn’s face. The video was, of course, intended to be a joke and a nod to how much PDA the pair were showing over the summer!

The new photo has a dark film look to it, and was taken by professional photographer Karah Bradbeer. Like Shawn, Karah appears to hail from Toronto, Canada, as her social media profiles feature photos and videos of different locations around “The Six,” including the iconic Queen Street that Shawn and Camila have also been seen hanging out on. Karah has photographed Shawn before, as her professional Instagram account features a trio of pictures taken at an early concert of his back in January 2015! Shawn later reposted one of the photos, though it’s unclear if the pair were friends prior to the show.

Several of Shawn’s celeb followers were loving the pic, including OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder, who commented “Bonnie n Clyde ;).” Lukas James simply wrote, “yes” and singer Julia Michaels got in on the action, adding “SOOOO CUTE” (we totally agree).

Camila and Shawn have been busy lately: Camila just made her Saturday Night Live debut — one of her favorite shows — last weekend performing the songs “Cry For Me” and “Easy.” Meanwhile, Shawn has been on the road for his world tour, recently making a stop in Tokyo, Japan!