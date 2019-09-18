Well at least they weren’t kissing like fish! Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes put on sweet a hand holding PDA display while going out for coffee in L.A.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are proving they are more than just a summer fling. After their romance blossomed in early July, it’s still going strong as fall approaches. The 21-year-old heart throb has wrapped up the North American leg of his world tour and is once again glued to the 22-year-old “Havana” singer. The pair were snapped by photographers holding hands and smiling as they headed into Verve coffee shop in West Hollywood on Sept. 17, and Camilla came dressed to impress.

She rocked a pretty black floral print dress with a low neckline and a sexy high slit up the left side. The “Never Be The Same” songstress accessorized with a black choker with a small pendant around her neck and large gold hoop earrings. Camila was camera ready with a face full of perfectly done makeup and wore her hair down in long wavy curls. Shawn kept things a lot more casual in a blue t-shirt with black jeans and boots.

Shawn and Camila made light recently of fans dissing their kissing skills, saying that that they looked “weird” and “like fish” when making out. The pair did an Instagram video together on Sept. 11 where Shawn began, “So we saw on like Twitter and stuff, you guys saying stuff about the way we’re kissing, and how it looks weird, like we kiss like fish,” and Camila, who was seated by him, chimed in and deadpanned, “Yeah, really hurt our feelings.”

“We just want to show you how we really kiss,” he said as the two went in and started rubbing their open mouths all over each others faces. Camila even added some tongue to make it even more over the top. It caught the attention of plenty of fans as six days later the video has been viewed a whopping 27 million times. One of those who saw it was Justin Bieber, 25, who wrote in the comments “U guys are f****n weird. And I like it.”