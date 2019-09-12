Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Literally Suck Face To Prove They Don’t ‘Kiss Like Fish’

To prove how they ‘really kiss,’ Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello just made out like they were simultaneously giving each other CPR and sucking one another’s souls. Viewer discretion advised.

Well, this joke was on the nose…literally, because both Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s mouths were on each other’s noses at one point. The pop stars were fed up with your kissing critiques, because they took it upon themselves to demonstrate that they don’t kiss like “fish”…and instead, like two people going in for their very first kisses in a dark movie theater? “So we saw on like Twitter and stuff, you guys saying stuff about the way we’re kissing, and how it looks weird, like we kiss like fish,” Shawn, 21, confessed in an Instagram video on Sept. 11. Camila, 22, who was seated by him, chimed in: “Yeah, really hurt our feelings.”

“We just want to show you how we really kiss,” Shawn continued, and what proceeded can only be described as tongue wrestling and open-mouthed action that made that recent makeout session between Timothée Chalamet and Lily Rose-Depp look like a peck on the lips. As The Beaches band commented, “This is v similar to that first kiss between Bella & Edward.”

This isn’t the first act of PDA we’ve seen between Shawn and Camila, although this may be the most aggressive one. The duo have been inseparable since early July, shortly after the release of their steamy collab “Señorita.” They most recently traveled to Shawn’s hometown of Toronto in Canada, where they held hands and kissed in the city and performed their track in concert together on Sept. 6. While the two have been giving us one PDA photo after another in lieu of an official label — you can be the judge if they kiss like “fish” — Shawn suggested he’s in a “relationship” in an interview on Aug. 30.

As you can see, Shawn and Camila are quite comfortable with one another. There’s a reason for that. “Shawn feels like he can truly trust Camila on so many levels,” a source close to the “If I Can’t Have You” singer EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “There is just a comfortability that he feels with her and appreciates being able to confide in her knowing she has his back.”