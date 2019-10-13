Camila Cabello Makes ‘SNL’ Debut With Stellar Performances Of ‘Cry For Me’ & ‘Easy’

She’s got us saying ‘Senorita’! Camila Cabello showed no signs of slowing down as she just slayed with two super sexy performances on ‘SNL’!

Camila Cabello, 22, just made her debut on Saturday Night Live and it was nothing short of ah-mazing. The former Fifth Harmony member got things started with a Marie Antoinette inspired performance of “Cry For Me” off her latest album Romance. Camila and her dancers all rocked regal 18th century attire, which is a total departure for the super sexy Camila! The scene appeared to be a lavish ball party, as Camila brought the house down with the rock-inspired tune.

The singer stunned in a two-toned red and pink costume, white boots and a glam side braid. The moves were themed for the era, too, as Camila and the dancers attempted the fox trot and the swing. “I want you to cry for me, cry for me/Say you’d d-d-die for me, die for me/And if you can’t, then baby, lie for me, lie for me,” Camila sings to a former lover on the breakup anthem.

For her second performance, Camila chose the song “Easy” which is about falling in love (with Shawn Mendes, perhaps?). The Cuban-born songstress was back to her usual style for the second appearance, rocking her brown locks down and curly, and wearing a super sexy white silk dress with a deep plunge and thigh-high slits on both sides. The emotional performance was intimate and raw, and showed just how unreal of a performer Camila is. “Always thought I was hard to love/’Til you made it seem so easy, seem so easy,” she croons on the chorus.

Camila has been a longtime fan of the comedy sketch series, which is now in its 45th season, and gushed over her love of SNL on Facebook Aug. 28. “FRICKIN COOL!!!!! excited to perform in my favorite city on one of my favorite shows ever,” she captioned an image of post-its showing her name as performer and David Arbour as host for Oct. 12. “Actually when I’m stressed I look up funniest SNL videos so THIS IS SPECIAL, thank you for having me @nbcsnl.” The love didn’t stop there, however, as she posted “I’m on Saturday Night Live tonight I’m 10000% peeing my pants at least two drops,” only an hour before her debut on Oct. 12! We’re right there with you, girl.

Camila has had an epic year when it comes to music, dropping the sexy duet “Senorita” with her boyfriend Shawn Mendes back in June. The spicy jam quickly became the song of the summer, jumping to the #1 spot on the Billboard 100 chart, and taking the top spot in 35 other countries. The song was Camila’s second hit to top the charts, after 2017’s “Havana.”