Camila Cabello Realizes That She’s So ‘Easy’ To Love Thanks To Her Muse In New Single

Dropping another song a week after debuting new music? Camila Cabello makes it look ‘Easy,’ which is how the ‘Senorita’ singer also describes loving herself in a new song.

Less than a week after she begged an ex-boyfriend to “Cry For Me,” Camila Cabello is back with a new song. After sharing three cuts from her upcoming Romance album — “Shameless,” “Liar,” “Cry For Me” – Camila released “Easy” on Oct. 11. The song – about how past loves made Camila think she was “hard to love,” but finding the right came “made it seem so easy, so easy” – indicates that this might be one of the tracks she has written about Shawn Mendes. Whoever the muse is, he helped Camila pen not just a love song, but a self-love anthem as well — her “crooked teeth” and “stretch marks” turn into endearing traits that she sweetly sings about in the new track.

“Told you I was gonna be releasing tons of music,” Camila tweeted on Oct. 9, two days before “Easy” dropped. The song was first heard in June 2019, according to Genius, when she posted a video of herself lip-syncing to the pre-chorus on Instagram and Twitter. The song appears to fit in the theme of her sophomore album, appropriately titled Romance. “Cry For Me” saw Camila lament seeing an ex move on from her a little too quickly. “Liar” was “about a person that I didn’t wanna have feelings for, and I just didn’t wanna face my feelings,” Camila told Billboard. “Shameless” is about being “very uninhibited, just fearless, unabashedly just being in love with someone and being like, ‘let’s f-cking, let’s f-cking do this,’ ” she said in an Instagram Live broadcast.

What inspired Camila to make what appears to be a concept album about the multi-faceted experience of falling in love? Could it be that she met a certain 21-year-old boy from Pickering, Ontario, Canada? “Honestly, this past year and a half was the first time I really experienced falling in love with another person,” she told Elle in September.”I think there is so much more depth to love when you know you are in it with another person. You have so much more to say—I think that’s what makes me emotional.” When asked if she’s really never felt love before, she confirmed it. “I’ve loved people from afar, but falling in love with someone and having feelings for someone but they don’t know… It’s different.”

“Love is the most sacred, precious thing to me,” she added. “I want to always feel like my love is between me and that person, and never belonging to anyone else. As much as I love my fans, and as much as I love people, I like to live my life as normally as possible. In a relationship, it makes me feel uncomfortable to invite everyone in on that.”