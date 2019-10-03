Camila Cabello Admits She ‘Loves’ Shawn Mendes In Rare Interview About Their Romance

Things are going great between Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, and she dished all about it while discussing their ‘love’ in a new interview.

Despite being hesitant to talk about her love life in interviews, Camila Cabello didn’t hold back when dishing about her man, Shawn Mendes, on Oct. 3. “We’re pretty happy,” she said on Capital Breakfast, with a smile. “I really, really love him a lot.” Shawn and Camila have been friends for several years now, but it wasn’t until the beginning of summer 2019 that they decided to turn that friendship into a romance. The relationship began when they reconnected to work on their hit song, “Senorita,” earlier this year.

“There was a period where we didn’t hang out as much because we were so busy,” Camila admitted. “This song was really fun because we got to hang out again, like with the song we did before, “I Know What You Did Last Summer” [in 2015], which is when we got really close. We got to just be pals and hang out!” The video for “Senorita” came out at the end of June 2019, and it featured some very steamy scenes between the singers. Right after the release, Camila and Shawn began spending a lot of time together, and they were not able to avoid the paparazzi. It wasn’t long before their PDA pics became a daily occurrence!

At first, fans were convinced that the relationship was just a publicity stunt to promote the song, but he shut that down when he was approached with the question by a reporter in September. At that time, Shawn would not reveal whether or not he and Camila had said the ‘L’ word to each other, but Camila’s latest interview definitely makes it seem like they’re at that point!

Unfortunately, Shawn and Camila are now having to deal with spending some time apart — he’s currently on tour in Asia, while she’s traveling to promote her new music. Next week, she’ll be back in NYC for an appearance on Saturday Night Live. However, this international leg of Shawn’s tour goes all the way until mid-December, with multipl stops in Asia, Australia and South America.