Shawn Mendes Admits He’s Serious With Camila Cabello — I’ve Met The Parents 

Shawn Mendes says his relationship with Camila Cabello is the real deal, despite rumors that they’re only together as a publicity stunt! In a new interview, Sept. 18, the singer also confesses that he’s known Camila’s parents for quite some time!

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello‘s relationship is as real as it gets. And, he’s tight with her parents! Shawn denied rumors that he’s only dating the “Havana” singer as a publicity stunt to promote their new single, “Señorita”, in a new interview, September 18.

“It’s not a publicity stunt,” he told TMZ when the outlet caught up with him at LAX on Wednesday. When asked if he’s met Camila’s parents, Shawn replied, “I’ve known them for a long time. Yeah man,” he said, before confirming that he gets along with the family. 

Shawn remained silent when the reporter went on to ask if him and Camila say “I love you” yet. As he made his way across the airport with his guitar in hand, Shawn ended the impromptu interview with, “Alright brother, have a good one.”

The outlet caught up with Shawn on the same day he was photographed out with Camila. The couple was spotted hand in hand as they exited Aahs, a gift store in West Hollywood, CA. Shawn and Camila were photographed wearing masks, as they made their way into a waiting vehicle outside the store. The “Stitches” singer wore a scary baby mask, while the “Consequences” artist donned a unicorn head. She even struck a pose for the cameras to show off her playful look.

Camila and Shawn first stirred up dating rumors after the June 25 music video release of “Señorita”, their latest collaboration. In the video, both singers play lovers who are immersed in a sneaky and sexy love affair, where, in one scene, they can’t keep their hands off each other while aggressively kissing in a hotel room.

Not long after the video dropped, Camila and Shawn continued to fuel the romance rumors by stepping out on numerous, PDA-filled dates. And, the timing of Camila’s breakup with her now ex-boyfriend, Matthew Hussey, ironically coincided with the music video’s release. Despite remaining hush hush about their relationship in its early stages, Camila and Shawn have been going strong since they went public with their romance at the end of June.