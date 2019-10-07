Camila Cabello Says Boyfriend Shawn Mendes ‘Feels Like Home’ & Admits She’s ‘So Happy’

Camila Cabello gushes over how happy she is in a new interview discussing her romance with Shawn Mendes. The singer also teases her new album, ‘Romance’, and reveals it was inspired by her ‘first serious relationship.’

Happily ever after! Camila Cabello is in a great place in both her personal life and professional career. The “Shameless” singer, 22, was all smiles while discussing her relationship with boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, 21, in a new interview on October 7.

“I’m so happy. I’ve known him for such a long time and I don’t know, he just feels like home to me. Yeah, I’m really happy,” Camila told ITV’s Lorraine in a candid sit-down, published on Monday. The Cuban-American singer went on to explain how her career delayed her from falling in love before the age of 20.

“I literally did not have time… because I was just working all the time,” she said, adding that everything from her first solo album, Camila, was drawn merely from her imagination. “I was single for basically, 20 years,” she admitted.

Camila then went on to explain that her forthcoming album, titled, Romance, is exactly what its name reads. “It was inspired by… I was in my first serious relationship at the beginning of this album,” Camila said, referencing her relationship with Shawn. “That’s what inspired ‘Romance’ and it being about falling in love. All of the stories are just my life and what’s happened the last two years.” The singer’s admission came just a few days after she revealed in a separate interview that she loves Shawn.

Camila and Shawn first sparked romance rumors after the sultry music video for their latest collaboration, “Señorita”, dropped on June 25. In the video, both singers play lovers who are immersed in a sneaky and sexy love affair, where, in one scene, they can’t keep their hands off each other while kissing. Not long after the video dropped, Camila and Shawn continued to fuel the romance rumors by stepping out on numerous, PDA-filled dates. News of Camila’s breakup with her now ex-boyfriend, Matthew Hussey broke right around the time of the music video’s release.

The singers, who kept their relationship private in its early stages, have known each other for years. They’ve previously explained how their friendship blossomed through sharing similar experiences concerning fame, supporting each other and writing songs together. Shawn has even admitted that he’s met Camila’s family.