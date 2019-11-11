Selena Gomez Parties The Night Away With Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes For Pal’s Birthday Party

It’s 90s night! Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and friends were a blast from the past for their famous friend’s birthday party.

Selena Gomez, 27, looked like she walked right out of the 90’s in her long black dress and tussled hair the night of Nov. 10. The “Lose You To Love Me” songstress posted to her Instagram story to show off her retro look. While getting her hair done, Selena snapped a selfie of her glossy makeup and her messy-bun hairdo. Her hair was tussled with soft curls, with a few strands just resting by her face in full 90’s fashion. “90s night…” she captioned the pic. Later on in the evening, Selena was tagged in another post to her friend Raquelle Stevens’ account, sending a birthday shoutout to their pal Julia Michaels, who turns 26 on Nov. 13! Also joining the festivities were Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, who danced throughout the night and got in on the 90s fun, jamming to Cher‘s “Believe!”

Camila and Shawn definitely had a lot to celebrate along with Julia’s birthday, as they took home a number of People’s Choice Awards on the same night! Selena, meanwhile, has really been showing some Instagram love lately, and not just to her closest friends. The “Bad Liar” singer praised actress Jennifer Aniston, 50, on Nov. 8, when The Morning Show star showed off her makeup free face. “Mugshot. (New episode of @themorningshow out TODAY 👏🏼),” Jen captioned the pic. A slew of celebs and fans left comments all over her Instagram post, including Selena! “Queen!” she dubbed the iconic Friends star. But while Selena referred to Jen as a “queen,” Selena dressed the part only a day before.

At the Frozen II L.A. premiere at the Dolby Theatre on Nov. 7, Selena stepped out with her six-year-old sister, Gracie Teefey, and the duo wore ensembles fit for princesses. The sisters matched in long floral prairie dresses — quite the royal ensembles — with cloaks embellished with grey sequins and feathers. The Norwegian outfits paid tribute to Arendelle, the fictional kingdom in Frozen inspired by the European country! But that wasn’t all to their outfits. Both Selena and Gracie had their hair styled in braids, a la Princess Anna and Queen Elsa from the film! It was truly an adorable sight.

Shawn and Camila at Julia Michaels’ birthday party last night [josell] — November 10, 2019 pic.twitter.com/jNLhQIQBRD — Shawn & Camila HQ (@ShawmilaHQ) November 11, 2019

Selena’s royal garb with her little sister was definitely stunning, and she really brought it again with her 90s ensemble like Camila and Shawn! All three stars looked like they had a blast at pal Julia’s birthday bash. Fans cannot wait to see them out and about again soon!