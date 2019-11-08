See Comment
Selena Gomez Raves Over Jennifer Aniston’s Makeup-Free Snap On Instagram: ‘Queen!’

Selena Gomez is all about Jennifer Aniston’s makeup-free selfie on Instagram, calling the actress ‘Queen!’ along with a slew of other celebs loving up on Jen’s look!

Selena Gomez, 27, is all about the fresh faced look Jennifer Aniston, 50 is rocking! The Morning Show star took to Instagram on Nov. 8 to share a makeup-free selfie with her legions of fans and followers. In the snap, Jen is holding a Morning Show mug and shooting the camera a glance — her bold, blue eyes looked simply dazzling! Jen’s hair was pulled back in a tight bun while she drove around on the sunny autumn day. She even got a little cheeky with her caption, writing, “Mugshot. (New episode of @themorningshow out TODAY 👏🏼).” What ensued, after she posted the pic, was a slew of love coming from the comment section.

Fans and colleagues alike swarmed her comments, leaving loving messages and a slew of accolades for Jen’s display of her natural beauty. “Oh yes she did,” her co-star Reese Witherspoon commented on the snap. Rita Wilson also chimed in to say, “It’s always good when your mug and eyes match.” Both Laura Dern and Mindy Kaling offered up some praise hands emojis, while Selena Gomez popped into the comments to dub Jen “Queen!”

Jen has seriously been killing the ‘Gram game so far. The actress made her debut to the social media outlet on Oct. 15 with the ultimate selfie featuring all of her “friends!” Her first post was a pic of the entire cast of Friends, including Jen, Courteney CoxDavid SchwimmerLisa KudrowMatthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc. She captioned the pic, “And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM 👋🏻” The actress actually gained so many followers with her first post that her profile completely crashed! Now, she’s ready to take on the social media site by storm.

Courtesy Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram

But Jen isn’t exactly sure why she’s even on the app to begin with! In her Oct. 17 interview with Jimmy Kimmel on his late night talkshow, Jen was asked why she would choose to join now. “I don’t know,” she answered Jimmy. “I’m just trying to build content,” Jen jokingly shared with the audience. And sharing building she is! Fans can’t wait to see what the star posts next.