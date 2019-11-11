Kim Kardashian has gone though dogs and cats as pets, but did she get a large tropical snake? Her mom Kris Jenner flipped out at a giant Anaconda in her daughter’s backyard.

There are definitely wild rattlesnakes in Calabasas, but tropical South American Anacondas? Kris Jenner, 64, came across one slithering through daughter Kim Kardashian‘s backyard and had a total fit. She posted the video to her Instagram stories on Nov. 9, without any real reference about what the giant snake would be doing at Kim’s place. The slitherer looked to be about 10 feet long and wasn’t coiled up, as it appeared to be on the move across the grass catching some sunshine.

“This the anaconda in Kim’s backyard right now, and I think I’m going to go home. I gotta go,” she said over the video of the snake. She then let out a cute fake scream. There were no handlers or anyone around the snake, but children could be heard in the background. Kim did host an early third birthday party for her niece Dream Kardashian on Nov. 8 so they might have had some reptiles there to entertain the children. Though from IG pics at the party it seemed like Dream, and her cousins Chicago West, almost 22 months, and True Thompson, 19 months, were more interested in dressing up in pretty pink and peach dresses than playing with snakes.

Dream’s dad Rob Kardashian, 32, made a rare appearance in one of Kim’s pics so maybe he was the one who thought bringing a massive snake to a three-year-old girl’s party would be fun, though he seemed to just be mingling with other family members inside of Kim’s place. Or maybe Kim’s hubby Kanye West, 42, has added a new pet to the family…though an anaconda would be pretty likely to eat their other small dogs and cats.

Maybe snakes were just the theme of the weekend for Kim. She wore a stunning light green snakeskin Versace skin-tight gown to the E! People’s Choice Awards on Nov. 10 and was seen in her IG stories trying to match it to other snakeskin heels in her closet. Until Kris or someone from the family wants to clarify the backyard Anaconda, it’s presence will remain a mystery.