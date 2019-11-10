Dream Kardashian, 3, Gets Birthday Love From Kim, Kris Jenner & More — See Sweet Tributes

Dream celebrated her 3rd birthday with the cutest ‘Trolls’ themed bash on Nov. 8 but the love has continued on social media for her actual big day!

We are just so in love with Dream Kardashian and so is her family! Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna‘s daughter celebrated her 3rd birthday on Sunday, Nov. 10 and the KarJenner clan posted the sweetest messages ever on social media! “Happy birthday to our beautiful Dream girl!!!,” grandma Kris Jenner, 64, wrote, captioning a montage of photos of Dream as a baby to now. “You are such an angel and I adore you! From the moment you were born you stole my heart and everyone else’s around you. You have the most beautiful smile and adorable laugh and I love you so so much… you are such a blessing love bug. 💕💕.” Awww! We couldn’t get enough of the first pic, which shows little Dream in a floral dress and unicorn headband sitting on Lovey’s — a.k.a. Kris — lap!

Auntie Kim Kardashian, 39, also shared a touching message. “Happy Birthday sweet Dreamy! We all love you so very much!” Kim wrote, including photos of Dream and her cousins — including Saint West, 3. “Going through my phone and see so much of you and Saint makes my heart so happy that you all are so close and have each other 💕. kim” Our personal favorite in the round up included a bright and smiley snap of Dream on a swing, rocking a pink freesia flower and black sweatpants that read Calabases sport, which is the Los Angeles neighborhood the KarJenner family has lived for years!

Not to outdone by the women in his family, doting dad Rob Kardashian, 32, posted photos of Dream chowing down on a cupcake and wrote, “Happy Birthday Dream 💙💙 – rob.”

Little Dream celebrated her birthday in style with a fun Trolls themed bash on Friday, Nov. 8! Auntie Kim posted several images from the party, which revealed Dream’s Princess-ready dress with sparkles. The movie seems to be a favorite of Dream’s, as she also dressed as Poppy from the movie for Halloween!

Dream could be seen hanging with her cousin and besties True Thompson, 1, and Chicago West, 1, and in another image, she was giving Kim a kiss on the lips! In true Kardashian fashion, the party theme was in the details with an epic cake made to look like a pink-haired troll and fun and whimsical balloons. Seriously, we need to get on this invite list.