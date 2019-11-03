Dream Kardashian, 2, Looks Adorable In ‘Trolls’ Halloween Costume That Matches Her Dad’s

Rob Kardashian was twinning with his adorable daughter, Dream, for Halloween 2019! The proud papa shared the sweetest photo of his little girl in her ‘Trolls’-inspired look on Nov. 1.

Dream Kardashian, 2, is one cute kid! Her dad, Rob Kardashian, loves sharing sweet photos of Dream on social media, and he posted the cutest one yet after Halloween 2019. Rob dressed Dream up as Poppy from Trolls for the holiday, while he dressed as papa Troll so their costumes could match. The two-year-old looked absolutely precious in her pink wig, as she clasped her hands and stared right at the camera for the photo, which was shared on Rob’s Instagram page.

Meanwhile, Rob shared a full-length photo of his look, as he posed alongside mom, Kris Jenner. Rob VERY rarely shares photos of himself, but after recently losing more than 20 pounds, he appears to be more confident than ever, and wasn’t shy about showing off a full body shot. Rob wore a funky pink wig, as well as a fake mustache, to complete his Trolls costume, and he looked slimmed-down and happy while goofily taking a picture with his mom.

Kris threw a massive Halloween party for her grandkids on Oct. 31, and afterward, the adults hit the town for Kendall Jenner’s 24th birthday party. Despite rarely making public appearances, Rob attended the event to support his sister, and even posed for another social media photo alongside Kendall and Kylie Jenner, which was posted to Kendall’s page.

Rob’s lack of confidence due to his weight has kept the 32-year-old out of the spotlight for the last couple of years, but he’s more committed than ever to maintaining a healthy lifestyle now that he has Dream in his life. “Rob has a long way to go to be at a weight he would be happy with, but he has support from his family to get him there,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s finally clicking thanks to everyone telling him he should do it for Dream. His sisters are giving him tough love because they all know the feeling of losing a father at a young age and they don’t want that to be the case for Dream. That really resonated with Rob.”