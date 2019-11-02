Kylie Jenner Cozies Up To Kendall & Slimmed Down Rob Kardashian In Family Selfie From Halloween

Kylie Jenner shared an eye-catching photo of herself happily posing with siblings Kendall Jenner and Rob Kardashian during a night out in celebration of Halloween and Kendall’s birthday on Nov. 1.

Kylie Jenner, 22, proved her family is looking better than ever in a new pic she posted to Instagram on Nov. 1! The makeup mogul spent the night out to celebrate her big sister Kendall Jenner‘s upcoming 24th birthday, which is on Nov. 4, and was joined by not only Kendall, but also a slimmer looking Rob Kardashian. The 32-year-old brother of Kylie and Kendall was noticeably thinner in the pic, and looked as happy as could be in an orange hoodie and blue LA Dodgers baseball cap, but he was careful to not outshine his sisters, who also looked incredible. Kylie wore a sleeveless sparkly purple dress that had sheer parts and Kendall wore a metallic gold dress that was made to help her look like a fairy since the birthday bash seemed to be a costume party. Both Kylie and Kendall also wore detachable wings making them look even more gorgeous and festive! “5am birthday adventures with my two fav people🥳,” Kylie captioned the epic pic. See Kylie’s photo HERE!

Kylie’s pic isn’t the first one in which Rob has showed off his amazing weight loss. The handsome dad, who doesn’t like to be in the spotlight often, also appeared in sister Kim Kardashian‘s Instagram video on Oct. 21. and posted his own Halloween photo with mom Kris Jenner, 63, on Nov. 1. In the Halloween pic, he can be seen posing with Kris while dressed up as Papa Troll from the animated film Trolls and it was clear to see that he lost some pounds.

In addition to getting attention for his weight loss, Rob has been getting attention for the female company he’s been keeping. The ex of Blac Chyna, 31, was recently spotted getting cozy with BFF Stassie, 22, which sparked dating rumors, but a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the two are just friends. “There is absolutely nothing going on between Rob and Stassie,” the source said. “They have known each other for a long time and he simply looks at her as one of his little sister’s friends.”