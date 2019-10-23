Kim Kardashian Rocks Sexy Snakeskin Crop Top & 15 More Times The KarJenners Rocked The Animal Print

Kim Kardashian looked fabulous when she showed off her famous figure in a snakeskin crop top & skintight skirt while out in LA on Oct. 22.

Another day, another insanely sexy outfit from Kim Kardashian, 39, who was out in LA on October 22. Kim visited an Ulta Beauty store in Calabasas to see her new makeup collection, KKW Beauty, on display at the store, when she opted to wear a skintight ensemble that showed off her famous figure. She wore a sheer long-sleeve snakeskin crop top with a low-cut asymmetrical neckline and the super short top ended just below her chest. She paired the shirt with a high-waisted tight black Rick Owens midi skirt which was completely sheer, revealing her shapewear underneath. Her abs and tiny waist were on full display in this sexy ensemble and she accessorized with a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti FARRAH Zebra Print Calf-Hair Mule with Crystal Heel and massive gold hoop earrings.

If there’s one look that Kim loves it’s a skintight animal print ensemble and snakeskin is one of her favorites. Kim isn’t the only Kardashian to love the print, though, and all of the KarJenners have rocked snakeskin multiple times. Kendall Jenner, 23, loves the trend and has been wearing it non-stop recently. The supermodel stepped out in NYC on Sept. 5, when she threw on a pair of skintight gray snakeskin leather Stand Studio Rina Pants with a tight sheer T-shirt that had a Renaissance painting plastered on it. Kendall accessorized the quirky look with gray flip-flop kitten heels, which have become the hottest shoe trend, and a BY FAR AW19 Uma Crushed Velvet Bag. Meanwhile, a few days later on Sept. 11, she rocked the same exact pants with a Raf Simons x Peter De Potter T-Shirt and Yeezy Boost 700 V2 Static Wave Runner Sneakers.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, has also rocked the look multiple times and one of our favorite outfits from her was just recently when she stepped out for lunch in Malibu on Oct. 15. She showed off her curvaceous figure in a black crop top with a pair of skintight black leggings and a snakeskin IRO Paris Perrio Cropped Leather Jacket on top. She topped her look off with black Balenciaga All-Time Leather Over the Knee Boots, Jennifer Fisher Lilly Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings, and Saint Laurent Sl1 Sunglasses.

From Kim, Kendall, and Khloe, to Kylie and Kris, the KarJenners love rocking snakeskin outfits and you can click through the gallery above to see all of the times they wore the sexy print!