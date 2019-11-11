When ‘life is good,’ you sleep like Kulture. Cardi B shared a sweet clip of her daughter taking a snooze after having her ears repierced on Nov. 10, which Cardi wrote her daughter would be ‘sad’ about.

Kulture Kiari Cephus, 1, earned much-deserved nap time after having her ears repierced. “My baby soo happy she finna be sad cause her ear ears boutta get re pierced sad 😔,” mom Cardi B, 27, wrote over an Instagram Story video of Kulture sitting in a chair on Nov. 10. The sweet toddler didn’t seem too shaken from the ordeal, because Kulture was seen adorably napping in a follow-up video that Cardi shared on Nov. 11! “How you sleep when life is good,” the rapper wrote. Isn’t that the truth.

Cardi has been all “about” that “mom life,” which she wrote over another video of Kulture on Nov. 2! In that clip, the tot was very much awake as she rocked a stylish Gucci ensemble, styled by Cardi herself. The Grammy Award-winning artist loves playing dress up with Kulture, since she also transformed her mini me into Princess Moana for Halloween 2019.

Cardi really is the MVP of moms, because she treated Kulture to a mommy-daughter trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, CA on Nov. 2! Truly dedicated to the outing, Cardi showed up for a day filled with rides and nostalgic sights in a Minnie Mouse-esque top and matching ears. Meanwhile, Kulture kept her Gucci pants on and rocked a toddler-sized pink puffer jacket (those OC temperatures really drop by the time the fireworks display rolls around).

Being a mother isn’t all about dressing up your baby in designer labels and indulging in theme park outings, though. “Mom life Look easy don’t it ? But Booooyyyyy o booooyyyy 😩😩😩😩😩😩🤦🏽‍♀️,” Cardi wrote in another Instagram post on Nov. 2, which showed Kulture crying in her Gucci set. Cardi has no scheduled concerts at the moment, meaning she’ll have more time for this “mom life” that’s not cut out for the faint of heart!