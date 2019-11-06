Kim Kardashian Could Still ‘Change Her Mind’ About Having More Kids With Kanye West Since He Wants 7

Kim Kardashian may not want anymore kids now that she’s a mother-of-four, but she’s not ruling out the possibility of adding to her and husband Kanye West’s brood in the future if they decide it’s the right thing for them.

Will Kim Kardashian, 39, and Kanye West, 42, have more kids in the future? It’s definitely possible! Although the mother-of-four admits she’s happy with the number of children she has right now, we’re learning that when it comes to adding to her full brood, she’s not closing the door for good and is open to changing her mind for her hubby. Unlike the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, the rapper wants up to seven kids if he can so it will be interesting to see how their family pans out over time.

HollywoodLife. "Currently Kim is OK with the amount of kids she has even though Kanye mentioned he wants seven . It is not causing any arguments between the two as Kim realizes that she might change her mind in the future and want to have more," one source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to. "They are a team and great parents already and they would be able to do it if they decided to add any more kids to the family. And when and if they do, they will likely return to the surrogate or adoption route. But as of right this moment, don't expect any announcements from them having more kids but the possibility in the future is still there."

It turns out that one of the reasons Kim, who is the mother of North,6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 1, and five-month-old Psalm, is not looking to increase her family size yet, is because she wants to focus on law school. “Kim still has a few more years of law school left and she’s already stretched very thin, so it’s highly unlikely Kanye will talk her into another baby right now,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “If he gets his way, it will be further down the road. Right now Kim has made no promises but she does love being a mom and Kanye is very persistent. But it’s unlikely that this would happen until at least after she’s done with school.”