Camille Grammer Confirms She’s Returning To ‘RHOBH’ For Season 10 After Not Being Asked Back 

Nearly three months into filming of season 10 of ‘RHOBH,’ a familiar face is returning to the mix! Camille Grammer announced that she’s making a comeback, even though she wasn’t originally asked back.

Camille Grammer is coming back to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “I’m getting back in the game,” she tweeted on the morning of Nov. 6. “Diamonds and drama. #RHOBH.” This announcement came as quite a surprise to fans, as Camille wasn’t announced as one of the season 10 housewives back in August. At the time, Camille explained, “I wasn’t asked back. It’s fine. I did my time on the show. And it’s Kyle [Richards]’ show.” It’s unclear what capacity she’ll actually be in the show now, but she did confirm to a fan on Twitter that she has “no diamond,” so she won’t be a main cast member.

Camille was one of the original RHOBH stars, starring as a main cast member on seasons one and two, before becoming a “friend” during season three. She was not in season four, but returned as a guest for seasons five through seven. For the two most recent seasons, eight and nine, Camille was promoted to the “friend” role again. Meanwhile, OG cast member, Lisa Vanderpump, will also not be part of season 10, as she made the decision to leave the show following a feud with the majority of her castmates during season nine.

As HollywoodLife recently reported EXCLUSIVELY, the drama has been at an all-time low while filming without Lisa. “There have been zero fights so far,” our insider explained. “It’s been essentially no drama at all. The ladies are all truly friends and are getting along, seemingly.” It’s possible that Camille’s addition could be a way to stir things up now that Lisa’s gone!

I’m getting back in the game. 😉😊 diamonds and drama. #rhobh — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) November 6, 2019

Whatever the reasoning for Camille’s return, it’s safe to say that fans of the show are stoked. “They tried icing you out and ended up with three months of nothing,” one person tweeted. “I guess they need some story arc and you’ll deliver as always.” Someone else wrote, “I’M SCREAMING. SAVING A SEASON, YET AGAIN!!!!!” Season 10 of RHOBH does not have a premiere date yet at this time.