‘RHOBH’: 1st Season Without Lisa Vanderpump Has ‘Essentially No Drama’ So Far — Everyone’s ‘Getting Along’

There have been ‘zero fights’ on ‘RHOBH,’ two months into filming Season 10. However, one cast member is ‘stirring’ up something!

Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has done a 180 from its previous season. Following the string of PuppyGate drama and Twitter shade fans witnessed throughout the duration of Season 9, “this season is light on drama so far,” a source close to production EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. And here’s another plot twist, bigger than the time Teddi Mellencamp’s texts to Lisa Vanderpump’s employee about PuppyGate were exposed — “there have been zero fights so far,” the source reveals. Keep in mind, the ladies are nearly two months into filming after cameras started rolling again in Aug. 2019, our insider points out!

Of course, this is still Real Housewives — there is always tension boiling, somewhere. With LVP out of the picture for the first time since Season 1, our source has us looking at newcomer Sutton Stracke, Lisa Rinna’s good friend who joined the show alongside Garcelle Beauvais for Season 10. “Sutton seems to be the one causing the only type of stirring among cast members as she hasn’t bonded with a lot of them quite yet,” our source reveals! Sutton, who only knew Lisa (R.) before joining the show, did tell HollywoodLife that she’s “definitely not afraid” to say how she feels in an EXCLUSIVE interview on Oct. 2.

Despite the cast shakeup, there has still “been essentially no drama at all with Lisa Vanderpump’s departure,” our source reiterates. So, this can be good news to some, bad news to others as our source explains, “The ladies are all truly friends and [are] getting along, seemingly.”

While the stars of RHOBH may have simmered down since they’re no longer obsessed with the rumors that resulted from Dorit Kemsley’s adoption gone wrong, Kyle Richards still insisted that viewers will still be excited. When HollywoodLife asked the last remaining OG on RHOBH if there’ll still be good drama in Season 10, she EXCLUSIVELY told us on Oct. 10, “Oh, always. Always!” Kyle even teased the return of Kim Richards and Brandi Glanville — two alums who have a track record of stirring the pot.