Camille Grammer Throws Major Shade At Kyle Richards After She ‘Wasn’t Asked’ To Return To ‘RHOBH’

Camille Grammer won’t be returning to season 10 of ‘RHOBH’ and she’s says it’s all Kyle Richards’ fault. She claims she wasn’t asked back after two new cast members were announced.

Camille Grammer is spilling all the tea about why she wasn’t asked to return to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10. Bravo tweeted about the additions of actress Garcelle Beauvais, 52, and Lisa Rinna‘s bestie Sutton Stracke on Aug. 29 and a fan tweeted to Camille “Wait, where are you?” when the article mentioned the rest of the cast. “I wasn’t asked back. It’s fine. I did my time on the show. And it’s Kyle’s show,” she tweeted back in an apparent diss towards the only RHOBH OG left, Kyle Richards, 50.

A fan named Dale told her “Cannot BELIEVE you weren’t asked back” and Camille replied “It was up to Kyle. I’m really fine. After the reunion I didn’t want to come back. It was an awful experience.” Dale then told her “Well you’ll be missed. Seems like a bit of a slap in the face to you tbh after being an amazing ‘friend-of’ for two seasons. Think they should remember who the OGs are,” and Camille responded “I agree, but they don’t. It’s a tough business. They eat you up and spit you out.”

Another fan named Patti chimed in and wrote “Oh sweet Camille, it will never be Kyle’s show. I’m glad you’re not upset about not being asked back. You deserve so much better,” and Camille assured her “I’m fine.” She concluded her fan chat when a man tweeted “I think Kyle made sure Camille wouldn’t come back,” and she wrote, “He’s correct.” and “True.” Camille did have kind words for the addition of Garcelle, as she tweeted that “Garcelle is lovely. I think she will make a wonderful addition to the cast. She is classy and sweet.”

I wasn’t asked back. It’s fine. I did my time on the show. And it’s Kyles show. — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) August 29, 2019

It was was up to Kyle. I’m really fine. After the reunion I didn’t want to come back. It was an awful experience. — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) August 29, 2019

The season 9 RHOBH reunion taping left Kyle pissed off at Camille, who she said came in “guns blazing” towards her cast mates and eventually stormed off the set. Afterwards Kyle tweeted “We don’t get away with anything around here. Have we shared things off camera? Of course. Everyone of us have said things off camera. But saying something on camera that has nothing to do with what’s going on in the group and is just a mean, reckless comment that would humiliate someone is a low blow. Camille came into the Reunion guns blazing. I honestly do not know why she was so angry. We of course are going to address the stuff she said and did. That’s what the Reunion is about.”

Kyle continued, “Especially when they have been doing it so long. The way Camille treated everyone was mind-blowing. Denise looked utterly shocked and hurt. And I don’t know what I did to Camille to warrant that behavior. The only thing l have said about Camille up until now, is that she plays both sides of the fence and is a people pleaser. Both things that she admits to herself. So yeah, this is not Lifestyles Of The Rich and Famous. This is reality.”