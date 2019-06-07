‘RHOBH’: Camille Grammer Says She ‘Shouldn’t Have Gone’ To Reunion Amid Reported ‘Breakdown’

Camille Grammer tweeted that she regrets going to the ‘RHOBH’ reunion on June 5, and now we know why, as it’s being reported that she suffered a ‘full breakdown’ on set.

Camille Grammer and Denise Richards reportedly “got into it”, while filming the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion on June 5, according to Us Weekly. Sources told the news outlet that “at one point, Camille ended up walking off the stage and had a full breakdown.” So even though Lisa Vanderpump skipped the reunion, it sounds like there’s still going to be plenty of drama when the season-ending special airs in just a few weeks. Another insider told the magazine that Camille was in a “hot seat”, after she was caught talking about her co-stars behind their backs throughout Season 9. “The women were taking her to task.”

While Camille wasn’t a full housewife this season, she did return in a “friend” role, but what she said about her co-stars, specifically Teddi Mellencamp and Dorit Kemsley, really rubbed the cast the wrong way. And after the reunion filmed, Camille took to Twitter to say she regretted even going — something she initially said she didn’t want to do. “I showed up in good faith for #RHOBH reunion but I shouldn’t have gone. Hindsight is 20/20,” she tweeted on June 6. When fans asked her to explain, she said, “[My co-stars] have been talking behind my back the whole time. The Hypocrisy of it all.”

I showed up in good faith for #RHOBH reunion but I shouldn’t have gone. Hindsight is 20/20. — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) June 6, 2019

Our own source further said, “The biggest drama [at the reunion] revolved around Camille Grammer. She got chewed out by all of the ladies, as they all feel she has been straddling the line and playing both sides. She’ll say one thing to your face and go around and say something negative about you to someone else and she was called out on it hard.”

