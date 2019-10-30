‘The Bachelorette’s Jed Wyatt Cozies Up To New Woman 4 Mos. After Breaking Hannah Brown’s Heart

It looks like Jed Wyatt is moving on from his ‘Bachelorette’ breakup! The musician hit up Miami with a new woman, and she documented their cozy trip on Instagram.

After months of keeping a low-profile following his dramatic ending on The Bachelorette in July, Jed Wyatt seems to have found love again. The Nashville-based musician took a trip to Miami on Oct. 29, and posted several photos and videos on his Instagram Story from the vacation. In multiple videos, he panned the camera to a gorgeous blonde woman, who he tagged as Ellen Decker. Ellen has since made her Instagram profile private, but before she did, fans captured a screengrab from her Story, which shows her cozying up to Jed in a sweet selfie. “Hot and sweaty in these but so happy,” Ellen captioned the photo.

According to Ellen’s Instagram profile, she’s a model who’s based in Miami. She also lists herself as a personal trainer and a teacher, and notes that she’s signed to CGM models and The Block Agency in her bio. Ellen also has more than 30,000 followers on Instagram, so she has quite a following of her own already. It’s unclear how she met Jed and what the status of their relationship is, but since she lives in Miami, it appears that his trip was a visit to see her.

This is the first time that Jed has been linked to another woman since his engagement to Hannah Brown was called off over the summer. Jed and Hannah got engaged during the season finale of The Bachelorette, which was filmed in May and aired in July. However, in between the proposal and when the finale aired, the couple split after Jed’s ex-girlfriend, Haley Stevens, came forward to reveal that she was still seeing him when he left to film the show.

Jed and Hannah’s breakup was filmed for The Bachelorette and aired along with the finale. Hannah was in tears as she confronted her then-fiance about lying to her, and she eventually called off the engagement. Jed apologized to Hannah, but the damage was already done.

Since then, Hannah has remained a prominent figure in the public eye as she competes on season 28 of Dancing With the Stars. However, Jed has kept a much lower profile, with minimal posts on social media over the last several months. It looks like he may be ready to make a comeback, though!