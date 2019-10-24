Rihanna’s Intimate Conversations With Former Lover Drake At His Birthday Party Revealed

It was a Rihanna and Drake reunion at his 33rd birthday party. The former lovers were able to get together as friends and have some quality time catching up.

Following Drake’s blowout 33rd birthday bash at Goya Studios in LA, he took the action to Poppy nightclub. It was there that his ex-girlfriend Rihanna, 31, made and appearance to wish the birthday boy well. “Rihanna was hanging out at Poppy with friends and made some time to speak to Drake in his booth. Most of the conversation steered towards basketball because Drake was showing off his Toronto Raptors championship ring and they both have a love of basketball, so they were talking about the Lakers game and the Raptors game,” a source who was at the party tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“So they were talking a bunch of NBA and having some other small talk about music and she was also talking to a bunch of his friends and it was a simple hangout with pleasantries being offered all around. There was zero romance vibes at all. It was not like that at all,” the insider continues.

“They seemed to be very friendly and laughed and drank and sang a few songs from the music that was played and they even had some fries from Mickey D’s. After their brief hangout that lasted maybe 15 minutes or so, she went on her way and he stayed where he was at because he was having a great time himself in his devoted section. It was just a fun and easy night for Rihanna hanging out with her girlfriends. She played nice and there was no drama. They seemed to not have any beef at all,” the source adds.

Rihanna had gone out for the night dressed to impress, as she was seen hitting up Poppy in a skin-tight gold jumpsuit. She and Drizzy were briefly an item in 2016 after he told her in a speech at the Aug. 2016 VMAs when presenting RiRi with the Video Vanguard Award that he’d been in love with her since he was 22. They’ve a long history both professionally and personally, but are now just friendly. Rihanna’s been quietly coupled-up with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel since June of 2017. She recently told Vogue magazine that “Yeah, I’m dating. I’m actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it’s going really well, so I’m happy.”