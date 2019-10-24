Rihanna: How Boyfriend Hassan Jameel Feels About Her Reuniting With Ex Drake

Rihanna surprised fans when she attended ex Drake’s 33rd birthday party, and looked so sexy in a gold jumpsuit. We have how her boyfriend Hassan Jameel feels about her reuniting with Drizzy.

No drama here! Rihanna and Drake have quite a rich history, including a romance, and now they’re back to being friends again. She hit up his 33rd birthday bash at Goya Studios in L.A. and came dressed to impress in a tight, sparkly gold jumpsuit. Her boyfriend of nearly two and a half years Hassan Jameel is totally fine with RiRi, 31, reuniting with Drake. “Rihanna is very confident in her relationship with Hassan and loves that he is such a supportive boyfriend and has no issues whatsoever about her spending time with Drake or any of her exes for that matter on a friendly level,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Rihanna is in such a great place with Hassan right now and she’s at a point in her life where she doesn’t want to hold on to any past grudges or negative feelings she may have had about any of her exes. She is in a healthy, happy relationship and is just focused on her music, her relationship, and a positive outlook on all aspects of her life. Rihanna has made amends with Drake and Chris Brown and she is really loving the fact that she’s in a good place with both of them,” our insider adds.

Drake and Rihanna have a long history dating back to 2009. They collaborated on music and were on and off friends, but in 2016 things really took off with their steamy video for her song “Work.” They performed it live several times and the heat between the pair was undeniable. Then Drake said in a speech at the Aug. 2016 VMAs when presenting Rihanna with the Video Vanguard Award that he’d been in love with her since he was 22. That left RiRi visibly floored. The couple then took a go at an official romance, but things fizzled out after a few months.

In June of 2017 Rihanna was photographed making out with Hassan in a pool in Spain and they’ve been together ever since. While the singer/entrepreneur is extremely private about her relationship with the Saudi billionaire, she recently told Vogue for a cover interview that, “Yeah, I’m dating. I’m actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it’s going really well, so I’m happy.”