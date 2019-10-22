Olivia Culpo’s Dermatologist Reveals How You Can Get A Healthy Complexion For Fall

Now that fall is in full swing, it’s time to change your skincare routine & luckily, Olivia Culpo’s dermatologist, Dr. Anna Guanche, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, her tips to getting a clear complexion!

With the seasons changing, you may feel as though your skin is being affected by the change in weather, and chances are, you’re probably right. Whatever skincare you were using before fall started may not be working for you anymore and Olivia Culpo’s dermatologist revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, why you should change your skincare routine and other tips she has for maintaining a clear, smooth complexion all season long. Dr. Anna Guanche, board-certified dermatologist and author of Seven Days to Sexy, explained, “As the seasons change, your skin requirements may also change. So, tailoring your skincare regimen accordingly is important in order to maintain overall skin health. Winter tends to be more drying on the skin, and using a moisturizer that is extra emollient or hydrating is important to avoid dehydrating your skin. Also, if you notice dryness, you can eat more healthy fats in your diet such as avocado, coconut oil or olive oil. If you have increased hyperpigmentation from the summer sun, then incorporating a mild micro peel pad into your regimen could help. Don’t forget to moisturize your hands and feet as well, and consider adding a humidifier in the bedroom if you are starting to use the heater.”

For those of you in your late 20s who have never had acne in your lives but are starting to see some zits pop up, Dr. Anna explained what the causes may be and what you can do to get rid of it. “The causes of adult-onset acne can vary between hormones, stress, and the environment,” Dr. Anna revealed. “To get rid of those stubborn pimples, it is important to assess what is going on in your life that may be the underlying cause. Being evaluated by a dermatologist is important! In addition, try cutting out any whey protein that may be in the form of protein powders. Studies show that this can cause acne. Decreased sugar and dairy products can also help the skin clear up. Generally, a hormonal assessment is in order to really evaluate cystic adult acne.”

Aside from acne, if you feel that your skin is being affected by stress and environmental stressors, which can cause dehydration or early aging, Dr. Anna shared her tips to prevent it from showing on your skin. “To prevent stress on the skin, hair, and nails, it is important to drink plenty of water, get enough sleep, eat a balanced diet, supplement with biotin and marine extract, and incorporate daily de-stressors to minimize damage, such as yoga and deep breathing techniques,” Dr. Anna admitted. Other ways to prevent skin damage, Dr. Anna shared, are sunscreen and retinol. “Protecting your skin from the sun is a very effective and inexpensive way to prevent skin damage and acceleration of skin aging. Many makeup foundations also have SPF within them, making photoprotection even easier and cost-effective. However, they should be applied OVER sunscreen for full protection,” Dr. Anna said. “A low-cost ingredient that can help is retina or over the counter retinol. This reverses the signs of aging.”

Dr. Anna shared amazing, helpful advice with HollywoodLife and her tips actually work, especially considering her client, Olivia, has such flawless skin. Olivia shared a statement about the dermatologist, saying, “Dr. Anna has been my dermatologist in Calabasas for the past five years. She’s the best ever!”