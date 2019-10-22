Sabrina Carpenter Debuts Bright Red Hair Makeover & Ditches Blonde Locks – Before & After Pics

Sabrina Carpenter is known for her long blonde hair, but the actress shocked us all when she debuted a bright new red hue on Instagram on Oct. 17 & she looks amazing!

Sabrina Carpenter, 20, is the latest celebrity to completely switch up her look for fall and the actress debuted new bright red hair on Instagram on October 17. The actress posted a mirror selfie on Instagram on October 17 with her new hair, captioning the photo, “roses are red violets are blue my hair is red.” In the photo, Sabrina is sitting in a makeup chair, as her bright red, almost orange, long hair is down and in voluminous beach waves. We couldn’t help but notice she looks exactly like Disney princess, Merida, from the movie Brave. Sabrina’s hair makeover is for her new role in the film, Clouds, and to be honest, she totally pulls off the red hair look.

While we love Sabrina’s new red hair, we cannot believe how many celebrities have been dying their hair lately. The new fall season has seriously called for hair makeovers and red may be becoming one of the hottest trends. Aside from Sabrina, Dua Lipa, 24, recently revealed new strawberry blonde hair while out in NYC on Oct. 1. Another one of our fave celebs who switched up their look recently was Rita Ora, 28, who shocked us all when she revealed new dark brown hair, which was a total change from her light blonde locks, while she was on set of her new film, Oliver, in London on Oct. 22. Aside from Rita, Britney Spears, 37, just revealed a brand new blonde hair makeover after debuting brown hair just one month ago, when she took to Instagram on Oct. 15, to share a video of herself with platinum blonde hair, writing the caption, “So maybe blondes do have more fun.” Meanwhile, Demi Lovato, 27, looked gorgeous when she rocked a sleek new jet black bob on Instagram on Oct. 16, done by Amber Maynard Bolt, hairstylist at Nine Zero One Salon.

Most stars have been dying their hair different shades of red, brown or blonde, however, celebs like Demi and Lady Gaga, 33, have been stepping outside of the box. Demi showed off hot pink dyed ends done by hairstylist, Paul Norton, who styled her hair using Unite Hair Lazer Straight, on Oct. 1, while Gaga, also dabbled in the pink hair trend when she dyed her hair a cotton candy pink. She showed off the pretty pastel hue on Oct. 6, done by longtime hairstylist, Frederic Aspiras.

There have been so many gorgeous celebrity hair makeovers recently and you can see them all when you click through the gallery above!