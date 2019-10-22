Rita Ora Looks Unrecognizable With New Dark Brown Hair — See Before & After Pics

Rita Ora looked completely unrecognizable when she ditched her blonde hair & debuted a new dark brown hairstyle while filming a new movie in London on Oct. 22.

Rita Ora, 28, shocked us all when she revealed new dark brown hair, which was a total change from her light blonde locks. She was on set of her new film, Oliver, in London on October 22, when she rocked dark brown hair which was parted in the middle and braid into tight two tight cornrow pigtails. Rita’s new look is totally different from her platinum blonde hair that she’s been rocking for the past few years. The last time Rita had a hair color that even resembled brown was back in 2017 when she had blonde hair with dark blonde highlights. Other than that, her platinum blonde hair has become her staple look, which is why we were totally shocked to see her new dark locks. While her new look is definitely a change, Rita manages to pull off being a brunette perfectly.

Rita is just one of the many celebrities who has been switching up their look for fall and it seems like all of the stars have been debuting hair makeovers. Sabrina Carpenter, 20, just shocked us all when she posted a selfie to Instagram on Oct. 17, ditching her blonde hair for a bright red hue. Sabrina’s new hairstyle is for her role in the upcoming film, Clouds. Britney Spears, 37, just revealed a brand new blonde hair makeover after debuting brown hair just one month ago, when she took to Instagram on Oct. 15, to share a video of herself with platinum blonde hair, writing the caption, “So maybe blondes do have more fun.”

Aside from Britney, Demi Lovato, 27, also showed off a new look recently, when she rocked a sleek and sophisticated jet black bob done by Amber Maynard Bolt, hairstylist at Nine Zero One Salon. That was Demi’s second hair makeover in just one month, as she revealed hot pink dyed ends on Instagram on Oct. 1, done by hairstylist, Paul Norton, who styled her hair using Unite Hair Lazer Straight. Lady Gaga, 33, also dabbled in the pink hair trend when she dyed her hair a cotton candy pink and she showed off the pretty pastel hue on Oct. 6, done by longtime hairstylist, Frederic Aspiras.

