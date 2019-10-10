Victoria’s Secret Officially Has Plus-Size & Transgender Models After Vowing To Be More Inclusive

Victoria’s Secret teamed up with British lingerie brand, Bluebella, on a new collection that features, for the first time, a diverse group of women including transgender & plus-size models.

Victoria’s Secret is beginning to make some serious changes and the brand’s latest move was to team up with Bluebella, a London-based lingerie label founded by Emily Bendell. The new Bluebella for Victoria’s Secret collection features models of all different shapes, sizes, and genders, including campaign muse and plus-size model, Ali Tate, along with transgender model, May Simón Lifschitz, as well as models Olivia Sang and Laura Rakhman-Kidd. Along with the new collection which features, bras, underwear, lingerie, sleepwear and more, the brands also released the #loveyourself campaign which sees all of the pieces on a diverse group of women. The inclusive campaign images can be seen online and in stores, marking the first time the brand has represented different types of women and the collection is currently available at select Victoria’s Secret stores and VictoriasSecret.com.

The female-founded lingerie brand, Bluebella, is all about inclusivity, self-love, individuality, and acceptance, which is why it was a perfect choice to team up with Victoria’s Secret, especially since VS has been under fire for the comments made by former CEO, Ed Razek. Back in November 2018, Ed was interviewed by Vogue magazine and when asked if he would ever use transgender and plus-size models in the VS Fashion Show, he replied, “No. No, I don’t think we should. Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy. It’s a 42-minute entertainment special. That’s what it is.”

Once the comments were made, Victoria’s Secret was under fire, while the annual fashion show was canceled, eventually leading Ed Razek to retire in August 2019. Since leaving the company this summer, changes have been put into play and according to our sister site, WWD, the new CEO, John Mehas, spoke at the Investor Update Day at L Brands, (VS parent company) headquarters in Columbus, Ohio in September. “We are taking time to evaluate the right marketing strategy going forward,” he said. “We will be bringing our brand values and heritage to life through a refreshed brand experience that celebrates Victoria’s Secret as a brand by her, for her.”

“A lot of the marketing changes just recently happened,” John went on to say. “You’ll start to see an evolution. But for us, it’s being very thoughtful about this precious brand that’s been built over the course of 30, 40 years.” The brand definitely has been making headway, considering they hired Valentina Sampaio, an openly transgender model born in Brazil, back in August.