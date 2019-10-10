Fashion
Victoria’s Secret Officially Has Plus-Size & Transgender Models After Vowing To Be More Inclusive

ali tate
Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock
Kendall Jenner on the catwalk Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Runway, Grand Palais, Paris, France - 30 Nov 2016
Heidi Klum on the runway at Victoria's Secret's 2005 show at the New York State Armory. Victoria's Secret Holiday 2005, New York
Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen walks down the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion show in New York. Whether it's sun-kissed skin or manufactured body tweaks, there's a certain something to beauty in Brazil that has global appeal. In hair, skin care, cosmetic surgery and body contouring, the cachet that will soon be on stage when the Olympics begin in August is as varied as Brazilians themselves _ among them supermodels Bundchen, Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana LimaBrazil Beauty, NEW YORK, USA
Model Gigi Hadid displays a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show inside the Grand Palais, in Paris, . The pulse-quickening, celebrity-filled catwalk event of the year : the Victoria's Secret fashion show takes place in Paris with performances from Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Runway, Grand Palais, Paris, France - 30 Nov 2016 View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
Fashion & Beauty Editor

Victoria’s Secret teamed up with British lingerie brand, Bluebella, on a new collection that features, for the first time, a diverse group of women including transgender & plus-size models.

Victoria’s Secret is beginning to make some serious changes and the brand’s latest move was to team up with Bluebella, a London-based lingerie label founded by Emily Bendell. The new Bluebella for Victoria’s Secret collection features models of all different shapes, sizes, and genders, including campaign muse and plus-size model, Ali Tate, along with transgender model, May Simón Lifschitz, as well as models Olivia Sang and Laura Rakhman-Kidd. Along with the new collection which features, bras, underwear, lingerie, sleepwear and more, the brands also released the #loveyourself campaign which sees all of the pieces on a diverse group of women. The inclusive campaign images can be seen online and in stores, marking the first time the brand has represented different types of women and the collection is currently available at select Victoria’s Secret stores and VictoriasSecret.com.

The female-founded lingerie brand, Bluebella, is all about inclusivity, self-love, individuality, and acceptance, which is why it was a perfect choice to team up with Victoria’s Secret, especially since VS has been under fire for the comments made by former CEO, Ed Razek. Back in November 2018, Ed was interviewed by Vogue magazine and when asked if he would ever use transgender and plus-size models in the VS Fashion Show, he replied, “No. No, I don’t think we should. Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy. It’s a 42-minute entertainment special. That’s what it is.”

Once the comments were made, Victoria’s Secret was under fire, while the annual fashion show was canceled, eventually leading Ed Razek to retire in August 2019. Since leaving the company this summer, changes have been put into play and according to our sister site, WWD, the new CEO, John Mehas, spoke at the Investor Update Day at L Brands, (VS parent company) headquarters in Columbus, Ohio in September. “We are taking time to evaluate the right marketing strategy going forward,” he said. “We will be bringing our brand values and heritage to life through a refreshed brand experience that celebrates Victoria’s Secret as a brand by her, for her.”

Plus-size model, Ali Tate, celebrated the new Victoria’s Secret partnership with UK lingerie label Bluebella at the Fifth Avenue Flagship store. (Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock)

“A lot of the marketing changes just recently happened,” John went on to say. “You’ll start to see an evolution. But for us, it’s being very thoughtful about this precious brand that’s been built over the course of 30, 40 years.” The brand definitely has been making headway, considering they hired Valentina Sampaio, an openly transgender model born in Brazil, back in August.