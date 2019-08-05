Valentina Sampaio: 5 Things To Know About Transgender Model Working For Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret has hired their first openly transgender model, Valentina Sampaio, it was revealed on August 5. Keep reading to learn more about the Brazilian model!

Victoria’s Secret has expanded their roster of models. On August 5, it was confirmed that the lingerie brand has hired model Valentina Sampaio, an openly transgender model born in Brazil. Valentina’s agent confirmed the news to CNN — major congrats to her and the brand! Valentina Sampaio is one of many gorgeous models featured in the 2019 VS PINK back-to-campus campaign. Valentina posted a behind-the-scenes photo on August 1, hashtagging, “#vspink #campaign #representatividade #diversity #beauty #selfie #model.” Here are 5 things to know about the rising star.

1. Valentina was born in a small town in Brazil. She’s from a small fishing village in Aquiraz, Ceará, Brazil and was born a male. When she was just 8 years old, she knew she was transgender. By 10 years old, she came Valentina. She has modeled for L’Oreal, and has appeared on the cover of German Vogue and Brazil Vogue.

2. Valentina will model for VS PINK. Like how many Victoria’s Secret models get their start, Valentina will appear in the VS PINK back-to-campus campaign this August. Models in the campaign will be showcasing lingerie, loungewear, and accessories perfect for your campus needs.

3. Victoria’s Secret is trying to create a more diverse roster. The brand has come under fire in the past for not including models of different shapes, sizes, or backgrounds. Valentina’s manager Erio Zanon told E! News that the campaign is “amazing and groundbreaking…She is super happy and proud to represent all her community.” He continued, “She hopes this opportunity shall be another step to break barriers.”

4. She’s already got major support. After Valentina posted her Instagram from the campaign shoot, Victoria’s Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro commented with five clapping emojis, while transgender actress Laverne Cox wrote, “Wow finally!”

5. She’s not related to Sara Sampaio. Despite their names, she is not related to Victoria’s Secret Angel Sara Sampaio. However, just like Sara, Valentina has brown hair and green eyes.