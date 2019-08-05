National Underwear Day: Kourtney Kardashian & More Stars Rocking Lingerie As Regular Clothes

Happy National Underwear Day! We’re observing the unusual holiday by taking a look at some celebs who’ve embraced their unmentionables by featuring them as part of their street style.

Today, Aug. 5, is National Underwear Day! Is underwear a weird thing to celebrate? Maybe, but your unmentionables are still a regular component of your outfit… even if they never see the light of day. But some celebs have let their undies breathe by making them a focal point in their street style looks. From bras as crop tops to silky slip dresses, there’s tons of stylish ways to turn underwear into outerwear. We decided there was no better way to observe National Underwear Day than to admire all the ways stars like Gigi Hadid and Kourtney Kardashian have pulled off wearing their undergarments in public.

Gigi tried out this trend fairly recently. The model left her striped button down by One Teaspoon open to reveal a lacy white bralette for an outing in New York on July 18. She also had on ripped jeans from bestie Kendall Jenner‘s collaboration with Ksubi and white booties from By Far. Rounding out her cool ensemble were layered necklaces, sunglasses and a lightning bolt handbag.

Kourtney Kardashian also put her own spin on the underwear as outerwear look when she celebrated pal Larsa Pippen‘s birthday in Los Angeles on June 29. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned heads in a glittery vintage Versace mini dress that looked an awful lot like lingerie. The pink slip dress even had a black lace design around the edges! Kourt kept the accessories to a minimum and styled the piece with strappy heels. Head up to the gallery above to see how more celebs have worn lingerie as regular clothing. Happy National Underwear Day!