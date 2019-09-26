VS Angel Martha Hunt Reveals Which Bra From The New Collection Makes Her Feel The ‘Most Sexy’

Victoria’s Secret Angel, Martha Hunt, has such a fabulous figure which she loves to show off in sultry outfits & she revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, which bra from the new VS fall collection makes her feel the sexiest.

When it comes to feeling her best, Martha Hunt, 30, revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, what she wears to feel sexy and what fitness routines she follows to stay in shape. The Victoria’s Secret Angel was promoting the new Fall Collection with Angels across the country when she shared her favorite look from the new line. “I love the modern approach to the collection. It feels minimal but sophisticated, which is the most sexy to me. I’ve been wearing the Incredible Lace Plunge Bra under everything. It’s lightly lined but supportive, and I love the pop of lace peeking through a blouse.” Not only did she feel good in the bra, she and the Angels felt amazing throughout the entire photoshoot for the collection. “This was the most excited all of the girls unanimously felt about trying on a collection. We all felt sexy in an empowered way,” she admitted.

It’s no secret that Martha has a fabulous figure, and the model shared what workouts she does to keep her toned physique. When it comes to her upper body, Martha said, “I have exceptionally long arms! Sometimes I use weights, but lately, I’ve been doing planks and yoga to keep them strong.” As for her legs, “I do at-home workouts where I do lunges with sliders.” Of course, we all want to know what she does to get her rockhard abs, and Martha revealed, “I mostly stick to plank series and side planks because they are easier on my spine – I have scoliosis. I also lay on the floor, tighten my core, and lift my legs up and down to target the lower abs.” Another secret to looking so good, “Getting as much sleep as possible. It makes a huge difference in your mental energy, but also your face!” Martha said.

Aside from her workouts, Martha makes sure to keep a healthy diet but doesn’t restrict herself from indulging every once in a while. “I eat cheat meals often! Many times a week actually. Pizza is my go-to comfort food.” The reason Martha lets herself indulge is that she doesn’t feel much pressure being a VS Angel. “I do not feel pressure,” she admitted. “I feel empowered because this brand has put so many admirable supermodels on the map. I’ve been inspired to take care of my body and I’ve made friendships. I’m proud to be a part of that sisterhood.” Speaking of sisterhood, Martha revealed that the Angels share such a special bond. “We work out together, do lunch dates, parties, travel, and get ready for events together! I love going out with Lais [Ribeiro] because we just laugh the whole time.”

Martha is constantly showing off her daily life and sexy photos of herself on social media and she shared how she decides to post the photos she does. “Lately, I’ve been using a disposable camera so I can look forward to the film coming out,” she said. “Other than that, my boyfriend has to take so many. Now, I’m also investing time on Youtube, so I’m learning how to manage time for both platforms when I’m busy working. When I’m super busy with work, I end up neglecting my social media. Working on that!”