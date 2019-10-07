Cynthia Bailey Gushes Over How ‘Strong’ Kenya Moore Is Being Amidst Her Divorce

‘RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey is giving props to her ‘strong’ friend Kenya Moore, as she is about to become a single lady again after filing from divorce from husband Marc Daly.

Cynthia Bailey is there for best pal Kenya Moore amid her split from her husband of two years Marc Daly. The Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars are back from a cast trip to Greece and Cynthia, 52, shared an Instagram photo from the getaway next to pal Kenya, 48, while both looked so gorgeous. They each had on white outfits and strappy gladiator sandals, and it was Cynthia’s inspirational message in the caption to her pal that really resonated with fans.

“Here’s to strong women✌🏽💪🏽. may we know them. may we be them. may we raise them,” Cynthia wrote next to the pics. RHOA co-star Kandi Burruss was there for it, writing, “Yes for the caption! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾,” in the comments. Cynthia’s fiance Mike Hill added amen emojis with “🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽.” A fan named Serere left the comment “Beautiful Pic. Loving the caption!” and a woman named Erika added “You both are beautiful, strong, and amazing black women who are truly great parents. Love you both!😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️!”

A fan named Dawn wrote, “Love you guys friendship/sisters” and a user named queenzinga said “It’s awesome to see Kenya back in business👑💎💜😆.” A RHOA viewer named Condie added “This friendship is def my fave….keep being by each other’s side. You are blessed to have each other as sisters,” while another user added, “That’s crazy one getting a divorce and the other getting married.”

On Sept. 19, Kenya announced her out of the blue split from Marc, just two days after calling him “the love of my life” in an interview. She wrote in a statement: “It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly. Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.” While Kenya’s married life is coming to an end, Cynthia’s is emarking on the marital journey with fiance Mike Hill. The Fox Sports personality got down on one knee and proposed to Cynthia while surrounded by their family members on July 26.