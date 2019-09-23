RHOA’s Kenya Moore’s Decision To Divorce Marc Daly Wasn’t Drastic: ‘She’s Very Rational’

Kenya Moore’s decision to divorce her husband of two years may have seemed sudden, but it didn’t happen overnight, a source tells HollywoodLife exclusively.

She announced she was divorcing him just two days after calling Marc Daly “the love of my life” in an interview, but Kenya Moore‘s fans should know that it wasn’t a sudden decision to split with her husband. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 48, was “actually very rational in her thoughts and never makes a decision drastically, including this one,” a source close to the show told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Kenya, the Bravo insider told us, doesn’t want any drama, despite the shocking, public announcement, and is really trying to “process things” right now.

Kenya shared with HollywoodLife in a September 19 statement that, she and Marc, 46, would be divorcing “due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. The reality star didn’t elaborate, but asked that her family’s privacy be respected moving forward. Our source told us, as Kenya did in her statement, that her main focus right now is doing on her 10-month-old daughter, Brooklyn Daly. “Kenya is the most hands on, amazing mom and will do whatever it takes to always be there for Brooklyn. That baby never leaves her side, travels with her and everything,” they dished, and added that we may see more of baby Brooklyn on RHOA sometime soon.

A separate source told us EXCLUSIVELY that her RHOA costars were actually stunned by her divorce announcement, since they all thought she had the perfect marriage: “Kenya had issues in her marriage to Marc and the ladies knew that, but what relationship doesn’t? They all feel for her, especially Porsha [Williams], who she has connected so deeply with over their new romances and babies.”