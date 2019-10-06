Wendy Williams’ 11 Hottest Post-Breakup Pics: Daisy Dukes & More

It’s been six months since Wendy Williams ended things with Kevin Hunter, and she’s been wearing some of her hottest outfits EVER since the split!

Wendy Williams, 55, is living her best life as a single woman! The talk show host ended her 22 year marriage to Kevin Hunter in April, but she hasn’t been wallowing in the aftermath of the split. Instead, Wendy spent the summer out and about, and she looked incredible while living it up! The 55-year-old has been linked to a number of different men, and has no shame about the fact that she’s having fun playing the field right now. However, she’s been adamant that she wants to be a “wife, not a girlfriend,” so she has no plans to settle down again until she finds something serious.

This summer, daisy duke shorts were a hot trend in Hollywood, and Wendy was right on-board the style statement after her breakup. She stepped out in New York City while wearing short shorts on more than one occasion, and she looked great every single time. The look allowed her to show off her toned legs, and Wendy rocked it to perfection. She also wore daisy dukes while attending a concert in New Jersey in June, and she paired the look with a sexy, low-cut shirt that accentuated the top portion of her body, as well.

Another one of our favorite 2019 Wendy looks was the tight black dress that she wore while leaving her apartment in NYC. The dress featured a low-cut neckline, and also hugged Wendy’s figure to perfection, so she looked super sexy!

There are plenty more stunning looks along with those, though! Click through the gallery above to check out some of Wendy’s hottest post-breakup outfits! Kevin Hunter, who?!