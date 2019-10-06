Gallery
Hollywood Life

Wendy Williams’ 11 Hottest Post-Breakup Pics: Daisy Dukes & More

wendy williams
Backgrid
New York, NY - Wendy Williams wows in white and black while out in a sheer dress. Wendy looks great as she is seen making her way down the street. Pictured: Wendy Williams BACKGRID USA 17 SEPTEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Wendy Williams all Smiles when leaving her show‚Äôs studio in NYC , wendy was asked if she was to good for the real house wives of New York and she said girl i just left my own building . Pictured: Wendy Williams Ref: SPL5106985 310719 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Wendy Williams Puts On A Busty Display In a Unique Pattern Dress As She Leaves Andy Cohen‚Äôs Radio Show At Sirius XM Radio In NYC Pictured: Wendy Williams Ref: SPL5108908 120819 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Wendy Williams is seen leaving her apartment and later arriving at the Wendy Studios making her return to the show after taking summer weeks vacations after going to a divorce with husband Kevin Hunter in New York City Pictured: Wendy Williams Ref: SPL5102714 080719 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Senior Editor

It’s been six months since Wendy Williams ended things with Kevin Hunter, and she’s been wearing some of her hottest outfits EVER since the split!

Wendy Williams, 55, is living her best life as a single woman! The talk show host ended her 22 year marriage to Kevin Hunter in April, but she hasn’t been wallowing in the aftermath of the split. Instead, Wendy spent the summer out and about, and she looked incredible while living it up! The 55-year-old has been linked to a number of different men, and has no shame about the fact that she’s having fun playing the field right now. However, she’s been adamant that she wants to be a “wife, not a girlfriend,” so she has no plans to settle down again until she finds something serious.

This summer, daisy duke shorts were a hot trend in Hollywood, and Wendy was right on-board the style statement after her breakup. She stepped out in New York City while wearing short shorts on more than one occasion, and she looked great every single time. The look allowed her to show off her toned legs, and Wendy rocked it to perfection. She also wore daisy dukes while attending a concert in New Jersey in June, and she paired the look with a sexy, low-cut shirt that accentuated the top portion of her body, as well.

Another one of our favorite 2019 Wendy looks was the tight black dress that she wore while leaving her apartment in NYC. The dress featured a low-cut neckline, and also hugged Wendy’s figure to perfection, so she looked super sexy!

wendy wiliams
Backgrid

There are plenty more stunning looks along with those, though! Click through the gallery above to check out some of Wendy’s hottest post-breakup outfits! Kevin Hunter, who?!