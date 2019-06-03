Wendy Williams, 54, Looks Fierce In White T-Shirt & Shades At Concert After Split From Kevin Hunter

Who says a plain white tee can’t be glam? Wendy Williams proved again that she’s living her best life when she rolled up to Summer Jam looking like a total babe in this outfit.

Another day, another chance for Wendy Williams to slay! The talk show host, 54, looked half her age and fierce AF while attending the Hot 97 Summer Jam show in New Jersey on June 2 in this fab outfit. Wendy struck as sassy pose while watching acts like Cardi B and Meek Mill from the sidelines at the MetLife Stadium, wearing a simple white tee and ripped jeans. It’s all about how she dressed up those staples — a leopard Supreme bomber jacket, diamond watch, and mirrored sunglasses that reflected the act onstage. She also wore her signature W necklace that she always has on during The Wendy Williams Show.

Wendy has always looked amazing and worn sexy outfits, but she started upping the glam factor to 100 following her split from husband Kevin Hunter. She took to Instagram on May 31, just two days before hitting up Summer Jam, to flaunt what she’s got in an ultra sexy pic. Wendy lounged on a couch while wearing a skintight black dress and sheer robe, accessorizing with oversized shades. Paired with her straight, blonde hair extensions and nude lipstick, the look gave off serious Mariah Carey vibes!

The white tee made another appearance when Wendy wore it underneath a red, spaghetti-strap tank dress to turn a sultry number in something casual enough for a day out in New York City. So clever, and so cute.

She’s not just looking better than ever; Wendy is thriving post-breakup. After finding out that Kevin was reportedly having an affair, Wendy took a moment to grieve, then got back on her feet just like that. A source close to the daytime host told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that “once she stopped fighting to save her marriage and accepted that it was truly over, she turned all of her energy toward building her new life and it’s been such a huge shift. She’s so much happier now and she truly feels like she’s living her best life, now.”