Wendy Williams, 54, Stuns In Skintight Black Dress & Fans Rave Over How Good She Looks

Divorce looks good on her! Wendy Williams showed that she’s doing just fine in a new Instagram post with her in a skintight black dress.

Wendy Williams, 54, is living her best life and wants everyone to know it. The morning talk show host posted a new pic on Instagram on May 31 of her in a skintight black dress that went down to her knees and showed off her cleavage. Wendy wore big black sunglasses and her long, straight blonde hair down. She wore a sheer white sweater on top and rocked a gorgeous brown lipstick as well.

Wendy layered bracelets on her hand and sported light pink nail polish. She also wore big diamond stud earrings, which were perfect for this glam look. Fans couldn’t get enough of how incredible Wendy appeared in the pic! “Damn, girl! Living that single life! #Free,” one fan said. Another commented, “Dayuummmmmm!!!!!! I see a younger man in your future 😂. #cute.” One fan remarked, “Wendy got no time for the games [estranged husband] Kevin [Hunter, 46] you about to be sick 🤣🤣.”

Someone else said, “🔥 When you know your worth.. The PERCH is different. 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾.” Wendy’s gorgeous Instagram pic came after news that she filed for divorce from Kevin on April 11.

The two were married for 21 years, and have a son, Kevin Jr., 19, together. While there were rumors for years that Kevin had an ongoing affair, Wendy had repeatedly denied the claims. Looks like Wendy is doing just fine without Kevin Sr. in her life – the host looked absolutely gorgeous!