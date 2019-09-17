See Pic
Wendy Williams Stuns In Sheer, Black Dress & Lavish White Coat While In NYC

Wendy Williams
Wendy Williams Circle of Sisters Expo, Jacob Javits Convention Center, New York, USA - 29 Sep 2018
Wendy Williams looked fiercer than ever while strolling through NYC in an utterly sheer dress and chic coat. How you doin, Wendy?

Another day, another incredible look from Wendy Williams. The talk show host, 55, flaunted what she’s got after taping an episode of The Wendy Williams Show on September 17, strutting around New York City in a sexy, sheer dress. For the episode, featuring her friend NeNe Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Wendy rocked a sleek jumpsuit in an understated mustard hue. Once the cameras stopped rolling, she slipped on a more casual, but equally flossy ensemble: the black, sheer midi dress, her favorite chunky sneakers, aviator sunglasses, and, despite the mid-70s heat in Manhattan, a white coat. The quilted coat was quite lavish, and looked like pure class when paired with her massive diamond ring and choker.

Wendy has really been killing her street style lately. The day prior, she was spotted heading into her talk show taping wearing a voluminous, tulle dress in sunshine yellow that gave us major Beyonce in Lemonade vibes. The ruffled gown barely covered her chest, leaving ample cleavage uncovered. And she paired the dress with the same white sneakers, sunglasses, and jewelry, with the addition of some sparkly bangle bracelets. Wendy Watchers know that ruffles and tulle are her thing right now; she barely goes anywhere without her hot pink “pouf” jacket, even to summer vacation in Miami.

Later that day, she switched to a comfier outfit that still radiated style, a The Wendy Williams Show t-shirt, tight yoga pants, and a Louis Vuitton purse. We have to stan a confident queen who wears a tee decorated with her own face. Wendy also debuted a new hairdo during this outing. During that day’s episode, she had the long, flowing waves she’s known for lately. Now, her hair is cut in a chic, blonde lob, and it looks so good.

Wendy Williams
We’ll thankfully be seeing a lot more iconic Wendy looks in the future. She announced on her season 11 premiere that her show has been renewed through 2022. And, she promised that she’ll go “harder” than ever going forward.