NeNe Leakes Shades Kenya Moore When Asked About Her Big Return To ‘RHOA’: ‘Who Is That?’
NeNe Leakes gives side eye like no other! The ‘RHOA’ veteran threw major shade at Kenya Moore when she was asked about the new mother’s return to the show during a new interview, Sept. 17! And, let’s just say they haven’t hashed out their differences…
Well, NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore are still at odds. NeNe, 51, seemed to confirm that one while chatting with close friend, Wendy Williams on her talk show, September 17. “Who’s that now?”, NeNe said sarcastically, when asked about Kenya’s return to the show’s upcoming season 12, premiering later this year.
Kenya confirmed her return to the RHOA cast as a full-time housewife earlier this summer with a photo of what appeared to be her official “peach” promo on Instagram. Bravo also confirmed the news on Instagram, July 10, writing, “She’s back!”
Kenya initially joined the show in season five and left after season 10 following messy contract negotiations. She later confirmed that she took time away from the show to focus on her family, following reports that she was fired. Kenya and husband Marc Daly welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Brooklyn Doris on November 4, 2018.
HollywoodLife previously confirmed Kenya’s return back in May. “Kenya Moore is really excited to be returning to RHOA next season as the deal is almost done,” a source told us at the time. “She really wanted to make this happen. She’s been spending a lot of time in LA, but will be in Atlanta full-time once filming begins in June.”