NeNe Leakes Shades Kenya Moore When Asked About Her Big Return To ‘RHOA’: ‘Who Is That?’

NeNe Leakes gives side eye like no other! The ‘RHOA’ veteran threw major shade at Kenya Moore when she was asked about the new mother’s return to the show during a new interview, Sept. 17! And, let’s just say they haven’t hashed out their differences…

Well, NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore are still at odds. NeNe, 51, seemed to confirm that one while chatting with close friend, Wendy Williams on her talk show, September 17. “Who’s that now?”, NeNe said sarcastically, when asked about Kenya’s return to the show’s upcoming season 12, premiering later this year.

Wendy went on to explain that “Kenya’s back and she’s stirring the pot,” adding, “It seems like she’s coming after a NeNe-sized check to be the NeNe of ‘Atlanta Housewives.'” Fans of the show will know that NeNe is one of the highest paid Housewives in the franchise, as she’s been with the show since its 2008 inception.
Before she replied, NeNe rolled her eyes and put on her signature shade-face, which had the studio audience oohing and ahh-ing. “Good luck with that,” she said, reassuring everyone that she doesn’t “have to fight for anything, honey.”
While NeNe and Kenya, 48, have had their fair share of ups and downs, their latest drama occurred when Kenya returned to the RHOA as a guest during the show’s season 11 finale. Kenya, who was already at odds with NeNe at the time, showed up to Cynthia Bailey‘s wine cooler party last season, which resulted in a rift between NeNe and Cynthia, because NeNe claimed she wasn’t aware Kenya would be at the party. Cynthia didn’t think twice about inviting Kenya, seeing as they have no issues. But, NeNe, who called Kenya a “monster” at the party, thought different.

Kenya confirmed her return to the RHOA cast as a full-time housewife earlier this summer with a photo of what appeared to be her official “peach” promo on Instagram. Bravo also confirmed the news on Instagram, July 10, writing, “She’s back!”

Kenya initially joined the show in season five and left after season 10 following messy contract negotiations. She later confirmed that she took time away from the show to focus on her family, following reports that she was fired. Kenya and husband Marc Daly welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Brooklyn Doris on November 4, 2018.

HollywoodLife previously confirmed Kenya’s return back in May. “Kenya Moore is really excited to be returning to RHOA next season as the deal is almost done,” a source told us at the time. “She really wanted to make this happen. She’s been spending a lot of time in LA, but will be in Atlanta full-time once filming begins in June.”