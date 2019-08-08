Cynthia Bailey Says Kenya Moore Will Still Be ‘Outspoken’ & Full Of ‘Shenanigans’ In ‘RHOA’ Return

Cynthia Bailey is the most excited for Kenya Moore’s big return to ‘RHOA’! She tells HollywoodLife that Kenya will bring her same ‘icy, outspoken’ charm to season 12, and teases what’s to come!

Cynthia Bailey has her partner in crime back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta! We’re talking about Kenya Moore, who will make her triumphant return to the hit Bravo franchise later this year when season 12 premieres. Fans of the show will know that Kenya, 48, brought a fierce presence to the cast like no other. And, Cynthia, 52, tells HollywoodLife that fans don’t have to worry, because Kenya will bring that same flavor to the upcoming season.

“I think when you become a mother, that definitely changes you, but in terms of her being the same icy, outspoken Kenya, she hasn’t gone anywhere,” Cynthia tells us during an exclusive interview. “You can definitely look forward to all the shenanigans of Kenya Moore for season 12,” she says, explaining that “Kenya had a little break from the show as well, so you can just get ready. She definitely is falling back in like the tornado that we all love.”

Cynthia went on to gush over her love for Kenya, who’s one of her “closest” friends. “I love that Kenya’s back. I love her. I think she’s always been great for the show,” Cynthia explains. “Kenya is in a great space in her life and Brooklyn is the happiest, most beautiful baby that I’ve ever met. She’s an amazing mom,” she says, adding, “To see her get to just love on this happy baby just is amazing.”

News of Kenya’s full-time return to the RHOA cast came on July 10, when Bravo, along with the new mom, confirmed the news with separate posts on Instagram. Fans met Kenya in season five of the show. She left the show after season 10 when contract negotiations for a full-time return reportedly fell apart. However. Kenya did appear as a guest during the show’s season 10 finale, which caused a rift between NeNe Leakes and Cynthia.

Kenya later confirmed that she took time away from the show to focus on her family, following reports that she was fired. She and husband Marc Daly welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Brooklyn Doris on November 4, 2018.