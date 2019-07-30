‘RHOA’s Kenya, Cynthia & Kandi Look Fierce In Skintight Outfits While Filming New Season

Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey and Kandi Burruss have never looked better! The trio posed for a cute snap during a night out together while filming ‘RHOA’. See their sultry looks!

Sexy mamas’ night out! Kenya Moore, 48, Cynthia Bailey, 52, Kandi Burruss, 43, were dressed to impress while out together on July 29. The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars posed for a photo together as they were filming for the show’s upcoming season 12. Cynthia shared the snap on Instagram with the hashtag, “sexy mamas”, which was an accurate label.

Cynthia stunned in oversized neon green and black zebra-print pants with a simple, black tank. She wore her long brown and blonde braids on her left side as she rocked a bright, pink lip. Meanwhile, Kenya, who recently returned to the RHOA franchise, showed off her incredible post-baby body in a plunging, tight white dress. She wore her hair down and curly as she stepped out in open-toe white heels. And, Kandi showed off her amazing curves in tight, white jeans and a navy button-down. The singer donned a curly side ponytail and a pink lip.

Kenya also shared a closeup selfie with the newly engaged Cynthia, writing, “Chocolate sisters”. Kandi also posted two selfies with Cynthia, congratulating her on her engagement. The RHOA star’s boyfriend, sports journalist, Mike Hill proposed on July 26, at the grand opening of her new business, The Bailey WineCeller, in Atlanta. Both Mike and Cynthia are divorced. Cynthia split from ex-husband Peter Thomas, as seen on RHOA, in 2017.