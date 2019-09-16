Wendy Williams Arrives To First Day Back Of Talk Show Wearing Wild, Yellow Dress

Wendy Williams is back on TV and better than ever. The talk show host strolled into her studio while wearing a sensational, sunshine yellow dress that commanded attention.

Wendy Williams was all covered in lemonade before spilling the tea. The Wendy Williams Show host, 55, headed into the taping of her first show back from hiatus, on September 16, looking like a ray of sunshine in a huge, yellow dress. Wendy shined in the voluminous gown that showed off her arms and ample cleavage, but kept the rest of her killer body under wraps. She accessorized with an armful of bangles, a sparkly choker, and aviator shades. And she added a cool touch to the outfit by pairing it with a pair of white sneakers. Once inside, she changed into a tight, red minidress to tape her morning show episode. The duality of this woman!

Her ruffled, tulle dress is reminiscent of Wendy’s favorite piece of clothing, a giant, hot pink tulle jacket that she refers to as her “pouf.” Like a loofah, but make it fashion. She wears it everywhere and anywhere, and with everything — from casually walking into her studio, to rocking it on a luxury trip to Miami. She usually styles it the way she did with her yellow dress, throwing on a pair of chunky sneakers and something sleek underneath. The yellow number is also giving off some serious Beyonce in Lemonade vibes, don’t you think?

Wendy’s first episode back from hiatus was both emotional and joyous for the host. She revealed some exciting news: The Wendy Williams Show was officially renewed for two more seasons, meaning we’ll be listening to some sizzling Hot Topics through 2022. She’s going into her 11th season of the talk show, and she told her Wendy Watchers that she’s not about to go soft. In fact, she vowed to go “even harder” going forward!

“We will never stop working very hard to bring our dedicated Wendy Watchers and audience ‘co-hosts’ the freshest national daytime television. I heart you for watching,” she wrote in a statement.