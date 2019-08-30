Wendy Williams Strikes A Sexy Pose Before Heading Out On Labor Day Weekend Getaway

Wendy planned the ultimate girls’ trip with close friend Tamar Braxton and former nemesis Nene Leakes, filled with yacht parties, club appearances and more!

Wendy Williams, 55, is ready to let loose this Labor Day weekend! The talk show host struck a serious pose on as she was about to a board a flight to the Sunshine State. Wendy rocked her fave hot pink tiered duster over a sexy black tube top and finished her outfit with a pair of pink Louis Vuitton x Supreme sneakers, which were recently gifted to her from custom shoe designer Sole Legends. The pink number has also made appearances on Wendy’s Instagram before, as she recently wore it out for a night on the town with rapper Flava Flav. She appears to have just gotten out of a private black car, which is pulled up directly to a Delta plane, in the fun snap posted on Friday, August 30.

Wendy captioned the pic “Grab your POOF & run to the plane! Yasss!”, adding the hashtags “#miami #girlstrip.” Her BFFs Tamar Braxton, 42 and RHOA star Nene Leakes, 51, were planning to join her on the getaway — but Tamar cancelled at the last minute due to fears over the looming Hurricane Dorian. On Wendy’s photo, Nene posted “My sis looking good! On the wayyyy! Kinda scared of the weather tho😭😭😭😭.” On another photo from her hotel, Wendy shared “So far no rain! The POOF & I made it to our fancy room. Tamar was scared of Dorian hurricane so she stayed in LA…,” while also sharing that, “NeNe will be here tmrw. That leaves me to hang with my mom, dad, son, sister, niece, nephew and brother-in-law! Family first❤.”

The newly single Wendy — who filed for divorce from her husband of 20 years Kevin Hunter Sr. back in April — is prepared for a full party weekend. The trio reportedly have a jam-packed schedule filled with yacht parties, clubbing and more, according to TMZ. Wendy seems to be in a turn-up mode lately, even attempting to crash 50 Cent’s recent pool party, despite the fact the two have an on-going feud.

Wendy and Nene — who recently made amends at a strip club after a feud of their own — have been inseparable lately, enjoying a girls night in the Big Apple on August 25. Wendy captioned the photo as “NEW LIFE FUN!!” — and it seems like the duo are keeping the good times going this weekend in Florida.