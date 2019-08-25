See Pic
Wendy Williams & NeNe Leakes Look Like Twins With Blonde Hair On Night Out In NYC – Pic

Wendy Williams took to Instagram on Aug. 25 to share a happy photo she took with friends, including fellow blonde NeNe Leakes, during a fun time in New York City.

Wendy Williams, 55, proved she could pass for NeNe Leakes‘ twin when she posted a fun-loving photo with the 51-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star on Instagram! The talk show host was gushing over their hangout, which happened in New York City, in an Aug. 25 post and shared a cute photo that showed the ladies posing and laughing while sitting at a table with another blonde friend. “Okay guess what had happened!? 🤣 I’m screaming. NEW LIFE FUN!!,” Wendy captioned the eye-catching pic.

Once Wendy posted the snapshot, fans quickly took to the comments section to express their happiness for her new and exciting life as well as her reunion with NeNe, who she’s had some beef with in the past. “Nene leakes welcome to the shooow,” one fan wrote referring to their friendship. “Wendy X Nene 🔥🔥 So happy for this reunion!” another wrote. “I am loving this Wendy …. we can’t get enough of her 💕💕💕,” a third comment read.

Wendy, who has been living it up since separating from her husband Kevin Hunter in Apr., and NeNe made headlines for a falling out in 2013 that only escalated a year later after Wendy tweeted about her to fans. “What do you think about @NeNeLeakes defacing her Birkin bag?” the tweet read. She deleted it shortly after but that didn’t stop NeNe from speaking out and clapping back at her. “What you have chose to do is constantly speak negative of me and lie on me! What you need to do is stop spewing hate! When it comes to gossip you are the lowest of the low!” NeNe’s own tweet read. “I know it must be hard for a black woman to support another black woman but you should try it sometime.”

Despite all the drama that’s happened in the past, it’s great to see Wendy and NeNe putting it all aside and having fun together!