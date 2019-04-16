Kevin Hunter Breaks Silence On Wendy Williams Divorce & Admits He’s ‘Not Proud’ Of ‘Recent Actions’

For the first time since Wendy Williams filed for divorce on April 10, Kevin Hunter has spoken. The talk show host’s ex broke his silence about the split with an emotional statement.

Kevin Hunter is speaking out about his split from Wendy Williams after 21 years of marriage. Six days after Wendy filed for divorce on April 10, Kevin released the following statement: “28 years ago I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams. At the time, I didn’t realize that she would not only become my wife, but would also change the face of entertainment and the world. I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally. I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans. I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs. No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still the Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may be face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine. I ask that you please give me and my family privacy as we heal. Thank you.”

Wendy’s divorce filing came after shocking reports that Kevin had been cheating on the talk show host with Sharina Hudson, 34, for more than ten years. Sharina gave birth to a child in March, but it has not been confirmed if Kevin is the father. It appears that Kevin could be referring to this alleged infidelity when he apologizes for his “recent actions” in the statement. Meanwhile, Wendy and Kevin also have one son, Kevin Jr., 18, together.

Earlier this year, Wendy took an extended time off from her talk show after suffering from complications from her Graves’ disease. At that time, various reports surfaced about a possible split. However, when Wendy finally returned to the show at the beginning of March, she made a point to shoot down the rumors and stand by her husband. “I’m still wearing my ring,” she told her audience and viewers. “I’m still very much in love with my husband. Marriage ebbs and flows, they are not easy, but don’t ask me about mine until this is gone [*points to ring*]. It ain’t going anywhere.” Well, just weeks later, during Wendy’s April 11 show, she was not wearing her ring, and the divorce filing came that afternoon.

Meanwhile, Wendy also revealed in mid-March that she’s been living in a sober house to help battle her addictions. Wendy has been very public about her past issues with cocaine addiction, although she did not specify what exactly she’s been struggling with this time around. During her talk show on April 15, she revealed that she will be leaving the sober house amidst her split from Kevin, and admitted that being in the facility is what helped her realize she needed to do what was best for her when it came to her personal life. “Addressing my sobriety and my addiction has really helped me sort out every compartment of my life,” she explained. “I have a commitment to me and my son to come out of here better, stronger, and faster.”

It’s unclear what led Wendy to finally pull the plug on her marriage after standing by Kevin despite so many years of infidelity rumors. Back in 2013, Wendy revealed that she’d learned Kevin had cheated on her while she was pregnant with their son in 2000. She admitted that she NEVER thought she would stay with a cheater, but said she has no regrets about deciding to do so. “I’m not back to the girl that I was before him because when you get stung like that, you never go back to who you are,” she told VladTV. “Only a fool does, but I love him, and he loves me.”