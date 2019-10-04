Aaron Carter Apologizes For ‘Lashing Out’ At Nick With Rape Accusations: ‘I Love My Family’

So, we good? After Aaron Carter said some ‘hurtful things’ about his brother, Nick Carter, the ‘I Want Candy’ singer has taken back his words and says he now wants ‘peace and love’ with his family.

Does this mean that the drama between Aaron Carter, 31, and his brother, Nick Carter, 39, is all over? Probably not, but it’s a start. After Nick filed for a restraining order on his young bro, and Aaron lashed back by bringing up Nick’s sexual assault accusations, the younger Carter seemed to wave the white flag while extending an olive branch to his family on Oct. 3. “I’ve been very hurt by the fact that my big brother has not made an effort to be part of my life for a long time,” tweeted Aaron, “so therefore I lashed out & said some hurtful things I did not mean to say.”

“I love my brother, I love my family, and all I want is peace and love for everybody,” he said. Aaron’s tweet happened on the same day that Nick and his wife, Lauren Kitt, welcomed their second child – a girl – together. The baby was born shortly after Nick went to Instagram to say he and his wife were “eagerly awaiting our new addition,” per Entertainment Tonight. They have a 3-year-old son named Odin, and this bundle of joy arrived less than a year after Kitt suffered a second miscarriage.

The timing of Aaron’s tweet may not be coincidental. Lauren’s pregnancy was reportedly the reason why Nick sought a restraining order against his younger brother. “In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family,” Nick tweeted on Sept. 17. “We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else.”

I’ve been very hurt by the fact that my big brother has not made an effort to be part of my life for a long time so therefore I lashed out & said some hurtful things I did not mean to say I love my brother I love my family and all I want is peace and love for everybody. — Aaroncarter (@aaroncarter) October 3, 2019

Aaron denied these allegations. “I have never had thoughts of causing anyone pain, let alone taking anyone’s life,” he said in a Sept. 22 Instagram message. “It was hurtful to me to read those things because if these people really knew me, they would have never used that as a tactic to control me.” Before this, Aaron claimed that Nick’s restraining order was a form of retaliation for siding with the two women who accused the former Backstreet Boy of sexual assault. Nick has vehemently denied these allegations.

Amid this family drama, Aaron has revealed that he has sold off all his guns. He might have used the money from that transaction to pay for the massive new tattoo on his face. Aaron unveiled the ink on Sept. 28, and fans were less than happy. “What did u do to ur face???”