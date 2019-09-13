‘The Voice’: Blake & Gwen Serenade Each Other In Intimate Performance With Fellow Coaches

The season 17 coaches of ‘The Voice’ joined forces for a gorgeous performance of ‘More Than Words,’ and there’s no mistaking the chemistry between Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani in the video!

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend are already proving to be a perfect foursome as coaches on season 17 of The Voice! The singers geared viewers up for the new season by coming together to sing a stunning rendition of “More Than Words,” which premiered online on Sept. 13. In the video, Blake and Carson Daly play guitar, while all four coaches lend their voices to the classic song. It’s a super intimate setting, which makes it sound even more amazing!

There are several parts of the romantic song where Blake and Gwen are the only two singing, and the electricity between them is absolutely on FIRE! At one point, Gwen happens to sing the words, “I love you,” and she and Blake stare right into each other’s eyes and share a special moment. While the chemistry between all four judges is evident, it’s clear that there’s a special, romantic connection between Blake and Gwen, as they can’t seem to keep their eyes off of each other throughout the clip.

Blake and Gwen actually got together on The Voice four years ago, so it’s extremely special for them to be back in their big red chairs together. Gwen hasn’t been a coach since season 12, but when Adam Levine decided to leave the show after last season, she was the obvious replacement — after all, fans LOVE to see Gwen and Blake on television together!

We’ll get to see a lot more of these coaches when season 17 of The Voice premieres on Sept. 23 at 8:00 p.m. on NBC. Plus,of course, there’s TONS of new talent who will perform in hopes of winning the show and jumpstarting a music career!