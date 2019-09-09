Wendy Williams Shades Lisa Vanderpump: ‘I Don’t Care’ & ‘Everyone’s Replaceable’

During an appearance on ‘WWHL,’ Wendy Williams revealed how she feels about Lisa Vanderpump leaving ‘RHOBH’ — and, of course, she didn’t hold back!

Wendy Williams is a longtime Real Housewives fan, so when she sat down on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sept. 8, it didn’t take long for a fan to call in and get the talk show host’s opinion about one of the shows in the franchise. “How do you feel about Lisa Vanderpump leaving Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?“ the fan asked. Wendy immediately retorted with, “WHO!?” which had the audience cracking up. However, eventually she clarified why she felt the need to throw some shade.

“The thing is, I love Lisa Vanderpump,” Wendy explained. “But people don’t understand — me, [Andy Cohen], everyone is replaceable. I think Camille Grammer has come in and put the hammer down. I think Lisa Rinna is a formidable opponent. Lisa Vanderpump….I don’t care!” Lisa had a rough time on season nine of RHOBH, as she feuded with virtually ALL of her cast members following the infamous ‘puppygate.’ In case you forgot, a majority of the RHOBH cast thought Lisa purposely leaked a story about Dorit Kemsley to the press, and when she continuously denied it, tensions rose, which led to the fallout.

Meanwhile, another massive Real Housewives star will also be leaving the Real Housewives of New York next season — Bethenny Frankel! During the interview, Wendy also shared her feelings on that. “I had a very expensive conversation with Bethenny the other day,” Wendy laughed. “She was about to get on the plane to go to the Bahamas. Bethenny is one of my favorite housewives. I think it is a detriment to New York.”

However, Wendy also reiterated that she isn’t the right choice for the Real Housewives, either. Earlier this summer, reports surfaced that Wendy was being considered for RHONY, but she has continuously shot down those rumors. So, just because Bethenny’s leaving, don’t expect to see Wendy on the hit show!