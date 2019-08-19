Why ‘RHOBH’ Cast Is Relieved Lisa Vanderpump Left Show & Couldn’t Care Less If She Tunes In

As ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ continues on without Lisa Vanderpump, HL is EXCLUSIVELY told that the remaining cast members ‘think it’s best’ she made her departure ahead of season 10.

Season ten of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is set to kick of sans Lisa Vanderpump, 58, and HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned just how the continuing castmates feel about that. Apparently, they’re looking forward to a new start for the hit show.”The RHOBH cast could care less if Lisa Vanderpump were to tune into next season,” a source tells us. “They are all honestly feeling relieved to finally be doing the show without her. They feel her behavior since departing the show, like her social media posts for example, doesn’t add up with someone who doesn’t care about the show anymore. After the way everything went down last season, everything thinks it’s best that she walk away. It’s kind of like starting fresh and starting over. They all truly believe they can carry on the show without her and it’ll be a lot less stressful for everyone,” the insider adds. HollywoodLife has reached out to key cast members for comment including Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Denise Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, and Teddi Mellencamp.

We first learned that Lisa would be leaving the show after nine seasons in June of 2019. She revealed that it was the cast’s endless drama that incited her decision to leave. In fact, the bad blood between Lisa and castmates got so intense that the reality star even skipped out on the season nine reunion. Lisa first confirmed the sad news that she was done with the show when chatting with Daily Mail at the time. “The objective of the reunion is to reunite, right? And I have no inclination to reunite with the women who’ve been harassing me for 10 months now,” she said in the interview when asked if she’d be at the reunion. “So in all probability, no.” That led to the big question of whether or not she’d be returning to the series at all. “I think they’ve made it pretty impossible for me to go back frankly,” she admitted. “So … no.”

Lisa’s departure from the show has been bittersweet for both her and for fans. The reality star bid the show goodbye in a post shared to her Instagram on July 9. “The Pump has left the building. Thank you to all of you for your support for 9 years. #rhobh,” she wrote alongside of a video of herself literally leaving a building.

However, Lisa’s decision to leave was no easy one and HL was told that she had some mixed feelings about it. “Lisa Vanderpump is feeling conflicted going into this week’s finale of RHOBH,” a source close to the SUR Restaurant owner EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, before the final episode finished airing. “It’s a mix of emotions because it’s an end of an era for her and she feels upset that she will barely be shown, especially on a project she worked so hard on,” the source told us.

But — while the ladies gear up to film without the show’s veteran, fans are still waiting on their edge of their seat for the forthcoming season. Plus, they can still catch Lisa on Vanderpump Rules!