Shawn Mendes Feels He Can Trust Camila Cabello & Confide in Her — She Has His Back

While they pack on PDA everywhere they go, both Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are on the same page about not discussing their relationship. He’s glad that he can trust her to not talk about it publicly.

Even though Shawn Mendes, 21, and Camila Cabello, 22, hold hands constantly, make out in public and are with each other non-stop, they have yet to discuss their romance openly. And they don’t plan to. “Shawn really appreciates that Camila is on the same page as him when it comes to how they handle their private lives. Shawn has always shied away from the spotlight when it comes to his romantic relationships. The fact that he and Camila see eye to eye when it comes to sharing details on their relationship has only made them closer,” a source close to the “Mercy” singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Shawn feels like he can truly trust Camila on so many levels. There is just a comfortability that he feels with her and appreciates being able to confide in her knowing she has his back,” the insider continues. The closest Shawn has come to talking about his romance with Camila was during a post-concert fan Q&A on Aug. 30 when a fan asked “You’ve said you’ve never been in love. Has that changed recently?”

He was frustratingly coy but did admit to a relationship existing. “Honestly, I wanna say I wanna talk to you guys about this stuff, but it’s not just me in the relationship,” he told the fans. “There’s another person involved and I can’t say things that I feel. It’s not just me deciding you know?”

Camila returned the favor in an interview with Elle, refusing to dish on their relationship and wouldn’t even say Shawn’s name. Instead she told the magazine, “I don’t know; people can say whatever they want to say. They can speculate, but at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching.” She added, “I never want to open the door for people to feel like they are involved. Like I said, I want it to be mine and [his]. That’s why I’m so tight-lipped about it: because I want to protect it.”

“Shawn and Camila have been friends for a long time so the trust between the two began there. They both have similar interests and similar goals. They clearly work well together so getting into a romantic relationship was just as easy when they gave themselves the time to devote their lives to it,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY.

“Things are so easy with them, they get each other and really enjoy spending time with each other almost at all times. They are always joking and laughing. They don’t really get mad or sick of each other. It is safe to say they are in a honeymoon phase but it actually feels more than that, and that it isn’t just a phase and they will be like this with each other for a very long time,” the insider continues.

“Some people find their people, and with them they really have found someone within each other that is their legit other half. It really is a cool thing to see them dealing with this relationship in a whole new way than they ever have with anyone else. Lots of people could learn from them how to do it!” the source adds.